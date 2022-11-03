ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass AG Secures $16 Million Multi-State Settlements With Experian & T-Mobile Over Data Breaches

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 7, announced multi-state settlements with Experian, totaling over $13.67 million, concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. A $2.5 million multi-state settlement was also reached with T-Mobile in connection with...
Massachusetts Senate Passes Legislation To Help People With Disabilities Live Independently

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday passed two bills to help people with disabilities live independently in Massachusetts. First, An Act expanding wheelchair warranty protections for consumers with disabilities takes steps to ensure that people with physical disabilities who rely on wheelchairs are not stranded for long time periods in the event of the breakdown of an in-warranty wheelchair.
Massachusetts Legislature Enacts $3.76 Billion Economic Development Bill

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature on Thursday passed a wide-ranging $3.76 billion relief package to provide targeted energy assistance, support ongoing transportation needs, and invest in the state’s small businesses, caregivers, health care system, affordable housing, and efforts to fight climate change. “This compromise legislation makes critical investments...
