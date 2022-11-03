Read full article on original website
Mass AG’s Office Reaches Settlement With Global Client Solutions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 7, announced a settlement with a payment processing company over claims it assisted with the unlawful business practices of a debt settlement company that charged vulnerable consumers premature and inflated fees in violation of state and federal law. The assurance...
Mass AG Secures $16 Million Multi-State Settlements With Experian & T-Mobile Over Data Breaches
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 7, announced multi-state settlements with Experian, totaling over $13.67 million, concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. A $2.5 million multi-state settlement was also reached with T-Mobile in connection with...
Massachusetts Senate Passes Legislation To Help People With Disabilities Live Independently
BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday passed two bills to help people with disabilities live independently in Massachusetts. First, An Act expanding wheelchair warranty protections for consumers with disabilities takes steps to ensure that people with physical disabilities who rely on wheelchairs are not stranded for long time periods in the event of the breakdown of an in-warranty wheelchair.
Massachusetts Legislature Enacts $3.76 Billion Economic Development Bill
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Legislature on Thursday passed a wide-ranging $3.76 billion relief package to provide targeted energy assistance, support ongoing transportation needs, and invest in the state’s small businesses, caregivers, health care system, affordable housing, and efforts to fight climate change. “This compromise legislation makes critical investments...
AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Up 38 Cents Since Last Month; National Average Only Up 9 Cents Since Last Month
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is up 7 cents from last week ($3.77), averaging $3.84 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 38 cents higher than a month ago ($3.53), and 44 cents higher than November 7, 2021...
MAPS Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster Clinic Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) is holding a COVID-19 vaccine & booster clinic on Thursday, November 3. The clinic will be held at 24 Union Avenue in Suites 8 and 10 from 2 to 6 p.m. No insurance card is needed. Clinic is for ages...
