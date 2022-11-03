Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon Monday, November 7, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO