ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

High Wind Advisory in the Smokies amid drought, wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The higher peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains will see increasing winds Friday amid drought conditions and some reported wildfires this week already. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the weekend due to the gusty conditions. Weather authorities and agencies are already on the...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
thecoastlandtimes.com

Weekly gas price update for North Carolina

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon Monday, November 7, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBIR

Missing WWII medals found in abandoned safe-deposit box

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four missing World War II military medals found in a Tennessee safe-deposit box have been returned to the soldier's family. The Tennessee Department of Treasury Division of Unclaimed Property located Joseph R. Foster's family with the help of a social media campaign launched about a year ago, the agency said in a news release.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpde.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBIR

Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Tennessee part of settlements over 2012 and 2015 data breaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will get a total of $271,559 from two national settlements involving data breaches in 2012 and 2015. According to the state's Attorney General's office, the data breaches affected millions of people across the U.S. The data breaches involved T-Mobile and Experian. In 2015, Experian reported...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy