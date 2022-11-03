Eagles-Texans: 10 impact players to watch in Week 9 matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) traveled to Houston (1-5-1) to take on the Texans for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

Philadelphia was dominant during Week 8 against the in-state Pittsburgh Steelers in a 35-13 victory Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are 5-0 all-time against the Texans and 2-0 in Houston.

There’s star power on both sides of the football, and we’re previewing ten players to watch.

Davis Mills

Mills has been solid through seven games so far in the 2022 season as a big, physical quarterback.

The former Stanford quarterback has passed for 1,502 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dameon Pierce

The rare bright spot for the 1-5-1 Texans, Pierce has rushed for 539 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards a carry.

Phillip Dorsett

The former first-round pick has four catches for 66 yards on the season, and he’ll be the Texans’ No. 1 pass catcher on Thursday night.

Laremy Tunsil

Star left tackle with draw Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Robert Quinn in waves.

Derek Stingley Jr.

The third-overall pick has lived up to the hype, and he’ll draw A.J. Brown.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is from the east side of Houston, and he’ll be playing at NRG Stadium for the first time ever.

Miles Sanders

The Texans are among the worst run-stopping teams in the NFL and it’ll be a prime opportunity for Sanders to explode on a big stage.

DeVonta Smith

With A.J. Brown likely to draw the attention of Derek Stingley Jr., Smith could be the player to watch in his matchup against former Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson.

T.J. Edwards

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

With the Texans’ top two pass catchers ruled out, quarterback Davis Mills will likely often target his tight ends and running backs.

Gardner-Johnson will play a key role in limiting Houston’s rushing attack and downfield passing game.