2 Wash. men allegedly broke into woman’s house as she slept, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint

KIRKLAND, Wash. (TCD) -- Two men, ages 19 and 23, were arrested last week after they allegedly broke into a woman’s home with guns and one of the suspects raped her.

According to Kirkland Police, the two men armed with handguns went to the victim’s residence in downtown Kirkland on Oct. 28 at approximately 1 a.m. They allegedly entered through an "unsecured door" and found her sleeping. She was then reportedly sexually assaulted by one of the suspects, and they fled before she could call police.

The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital.

Later that day, Kirkland Police announced officers arrested two males. KEPR-TV reports they have been identified as 19-year-old Muhammad Sesay and 23-year-old Bubacarr Touray.

According to court documents cited by KEPR, Touray and Sesay each held a gun to the victim and said she needed to give them money and her credit cards. Her family members were reportedly in the residence with her, and because she was scared for her life, she agreed.

Sesay allegedly fled after stealing her items, but Touray then reportedly raped the victim at gunpoint.

Police reportedly found Touray and Sesay because the King County Sheriff’s Office had previously put a tracking device on the car, which connected them to the woman’s Kirkland home.

KING-TV reports the victim’s cellphone, credit card, and other belongings were discovered in the vehicle.

King County Detention Center records show Touray is being held on charges of rape and robbery. His bail is set at $750,000, while Sesay was charged with robbery and is being held on $500,000 bail.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.