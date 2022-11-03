Read full article on original website
WBIR
Union County Schools closed through Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness
Schools in Union County plan to close Thursday, Friday and Monday due to illness. About 20% of students are out sick.
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
wvlt.tv
Union County Schools moving to virtual, taking sick day due to illness
Daria Podzolkova left war torn Ukraine to get her graduate degree at UT. A search is underway for a missing Madisonville woman last seen on Saturday. Human skull found in Monroe County on Halloween, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officials transported the skull to the Knox County Regional Forensic...
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
wymt.com
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
WBIR
Crews monitor fire lines in Sevier Co.
A brush fire in Sevier County is now under control. Forestry officials believe it burned about 177 acres.
Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
KCS to ask state lawmakers to change law that could require students be held back in third grade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sweeping change for thousands of third-graders in Tennessee is causing many parents to search for options. Recently, the state legislature passed a law that requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.
k105.com
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
WATE
Motorcycle crash causes fire near ‘The Dragon’ in Blount County
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of “The Dragon” to the state line of Tennessee is currently closed after a wildfire Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Parson Branch Road is currently closed. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said Monday morning the closures were...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
TN Division of Forestry: Fire in Rocky Flats Road area of Sevier County 100% contained
As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, the Tennessee Division of Forestry said the fire in the Rocky Flats area was 100% contained. Sevier County EMA said multiple crews worked overnight to contain a fire near Cosby. The fire started in Sevier County Saturday morning, brushed the forest and...
Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries hosting Winter Coat Day
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is holding a coat drive for all Sevier County residents in need of some warmth this winter. On Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can come and pick out a coat, free of charge, at the SMARM building at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville.
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews worked to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that burned around 170-plus acres over the weekend.
bbbtv12.com
Fire crews work to suppress 30-acre wildfire in western end of park
On Sunday, November 6, at 11:37 a.m., Blount County notified Great Smoky Mountains National Park that an approximately five-acre wildfire was reported along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129 near mile marker 4.5. National Park Service wildland firefighters responded to the site, which is located approximately two miles west of the intersection of Highway 129 and the Parson Branch Road exit near Chilhowee Lake.
wymt.com
Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
WATE
Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
Dandridge Police Department buys body cameras with Jefferson Health Care Foundation grant
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Dandridge Police Department said Monday they bought new body cameras using funds given by an East Tennessee nonprofit. They said they bought Axon Body Worn 3 cameras using money from the Jefferson Health Care Foundation Fund. The cameras will be worn by all offices and will be activated during calls, as well as during enforcement actions.
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
