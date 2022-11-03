ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHL

Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rogersville City School will not be in session for a few days due to sickness. According to the school’s website, Rogersville City School will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday. A school spokesperson told News Channel 11 that flu cases have become more prevalent […]
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Numerous school districts close due to illness

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Pineville Independent School has cancelled all classes on Monday Nov. 7. All faculty and staff are still required to come in at their normal time. Magoffin County and Powell County students will...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
ALCOA, TN
k105.com

Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash

The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WATE

Motorcycle crash causes fire near ‘The Dragon’ in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of “The Dragon” to the state line of Tennessee is currently closed after a wildfire Sunday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Parson Branch Road is currently closed. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said Monday morning the closures were...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries hosting Winter Coat Day

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is holding a coat drive for all Sevier County residents in need of some warmth this winter. On Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can come and pick out a coat, free of charge, at the SMARM building at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Fire crews work to suppress 30-acre wildfire in western end of park

On Sunday, November 6, at 11:37 a.m., Blount County notified Great Smoky Mountains National Park that an approximately five-acre wildfire was reported along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129 near mile marker 4.5. National Park Service wildland firefighters responded to the site, which is located approximately two miles west of the intersection of Highway 129 and the Parson Branch Road exit near Chilhowee Lake.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Two Eastern Ky. elementary schools on lockdown

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of two elementary schools that were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Harlan County Public Schools officials said Black Mountain and Evarts Elementary schools are on lockdown. The schools were placed under lockdown due to a domestic incident in the Evarts community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WATE

Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Dandridge Police Department buys body cameras with Jefferson Health Care Foundation grant

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Dandridge Police Department said Monday they bought new body cameras using funds given by an East Tennessee nonprofit. They said they bought Axon Body Worn 3 cameras using money from the Jefferson Health Care Foundation Fund. The cameras will be worn by all offices and will be activated during calls, as well as during enforcement actions.
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE

