Coconut Creek, FL

Students, police build relationships at hoops event

By Gary Curreri, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Students at Lyons Creek Middle School in Coconut Creek and the city’s police officers city got together recently for Hoops for Harmony.

The Oct. 26 event, which included a basketball game, was designed to help foster community-police relationships, with a focus on sharing perspectives, deepening connections and increase understanding about law-enforcement actions.

“Students, teachers and staff and Coconut Creek police officers hit the paint in a friendly game of basketball to establish and nurture positive interactions between Coconut Creek families and law enforcement,” Keyla Concepción, with Broward County Schools, wrote in a release. “There were informative sessions for officers and community members to interact and explore youth engagement initiatives.”

The evening included a visit from the Miami Heat Dancers and team mascot Burnie, as well as student performances. The Monarch High School band also played.

