Students, police build relationships at hoops event

Students at Lyons Creek Middle School in Coconut Creek and the city’s police officers city got together recently for Hoops for Harmony.

The Oct. 26 event, which included a basketball game, was designed to help foster community-police relationships, with a focus on sharing perspectives, deepening connections and increase understanding about law-enforcement actions.

“Students, teachers and staff and Coconut Creek police officers hit the paint in a friendly game of basketball to establish and nurture positive interactions between Coconut Creek families and law enforcement,” Keyla Concepción, with Broward County Schools, wrote in a release. “There were informative sessions for officers and community members to interact and explore youth engagement initiatives.”

The evening included a visit from the Miami Heat Dancers and team mascot Burnie, as well as student performances. The Monarch High School band also played.