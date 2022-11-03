ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Did Matt Roloff’s Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Quit ‘Little People, Big World’? Everything We Know

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7pKj_0ixqPiah00

Calling it quits? Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler has found herself at the center of her boyfriend Matt Roloff’s family drama. In light of the family feud, some fans believe she may have quit the reality show. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Caryn’s suspected departure from LPBW.

Did Caryn Chandler Quit ‘LPBW’?

Caryn has not confirmed her exit from the show, while none of the other cast members have publicly commented that she quit.

However, rumors started to swirl that Matt’s former assistant has decided to not be part of season 25 if the show is renewed.

Why Do Fans Think Caryn Chandler Quit ‘LPBW’?

In November, a source told The Sun that Caryn has decided to quit the show. “Caryn is completely done. She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama,” the insider said. “She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate. Although she knows it probably makes for good ratings, she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

Reps for TLC did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The rumors come amid Caryn’s involvement in the drama over Matt’s original plans to sell Roloff Farms.

During the season 24 premiere on November 1, Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, revealed that they had a strained relationship with Matt and Caryn after the Roloff patriarch put a portion of the farm on the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsH6i_0ixqPiah00

During a confessional, the couple said that Roloff Farms had a “hostile environment” that is “no longer a place of joy.” They added that they had “no plans” to introduce their newborn son, Josiah, to Caryn.

Caryn later revealed she and Matt were estranged from Zach, Tori and their kids. “I’m hoping that it’ll just … one day we’ll start to talk again, something will come up,” she said in a confessional. “I know Matt’s working on his relationship with them and as that foundation gets rebuilt, I think it’ll be easier for us.”

“This whole thing has been very painful. Still painful. I miss the kids every day. I just… I don’t have the tools to fix it,” Caryn added.

Matt put the farm on the market in May after both Zach and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, expressed interest in buying the farm. The decision caused a major rift among the family members, with Zach and Tori moving further away from his family in Oregon to Battle Ground, Washington, after the deal fell through.

The father of four eventually had a change of heart and decided to take the property of the market in October. He then announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house on Roloff Farms into a rental property.

What Do Viewers Think About Caryn Chandler’s Involvement in the Family Drama?

Ahead of the season 24 premiere, several viewers took to social media to slam Caryn for her involvement in the drama.

Many fans felt she was too invested in the personal family matters, with one social media user writing, “Caryn shouldn’t even be on the show.”

“She’s so entitled. Those are not your kids or grandchildren,” another person wrote in response to a teaser clip shared by TLC in October. An additional critic added, “Caryn should not have been involved, at this point, she is not his fiancée nor married to him … Matt being the greedy person he is, he bought Amy [Roloff] out at a low price because he had always said he was going to leave the farm as a legacy.”

Comments / 3

Related
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
In Touch Weekly

Mama June Has Changed In Front Of Our Eyes: See Photos Of Her Transformation Over the Years

Mama’s transformation. June “Mama June” Shannon has switched up her appearance a lot since she made her reality TV debut on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012. After June and her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, caught the attention of viewers, the Shannon family booked their own reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012. The series ran until 2014 and left a lasting impact on fans.
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Matt Roloff Claps Back at a Fan Who Questions His ‘Greed’ Amid Family Farm Drama

No regrets? Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff clapped back at a fan who questioned his “greed” amid drama over the family farm. Matt, 61, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 2, to document the end of pumpkin season at Roloff Farms. “Up up and away … Pumpkin Season 2022 in the books … a great wonderful year with so many new friends and connections,” he wrote, adding that he was “leaving rainy Oregon” to spend time in the “more sunny Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE
People

Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'

On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy" Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between...
ARIZONA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Is Gabe Brown on Alaskan Bush People still married to Raquell?

Gabe Brown is a member of the Alaskan Bush People family, who share their lives in the wilderness on Discovery. As the new season gets well underway, fans are wondering if he is still married to Raquell Rose. They tied the knot in 2019, before having a child. Alaskan Bush...
WASHINGTON STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy