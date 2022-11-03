Read full article on original website
ELECTION DAY: What do you hope happens?
Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:. Email abe@106kix.com with your question, comment or concern. Show insiders can message directly.
Norfolk Principal finalist for superintendent job
South Sioux City is currently looking for their next superintendent, and one local administrator is one of four finalists for that position. Norfolk High School Principal Derek Ippensen has been named as one of the finalists for the schools superintendent position. He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Doane College. He also has an Education Specialist degree and a Master in Education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.
Northeast women's soccer wins Plains District championship, returns to nationals for third straight year
PRATT, Kan. – The Region XI Champions and #7 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team traveled to Pratt, Kansas to battle Region VI Champions and No. 14 Pratt Community College in the Plains District Championship with a birth to the National Tournament on the line. The Hawks came out on top by a final score of 3-1 and will return to the big dance for the third-straight year.
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, meth possession
A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.
Northeast men win penalty shootout to advance to nationals
The Northeast Community College men's soccer team and Pratt Community College of Kansas played to a 1-1 draw after regulation and two overtime periods before Northeast won a penalty-kick shootout, 3-2. The Hawks advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national tournament to be held November 14-19...
Two people arrested on felony drug charges
Two people were arrested Friday night after drugs were found in the vehicle. Around 8:00 p.m., Stanton County Sheriffs observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 just north of Stanton. Sheriffs made contact with 32-year-old Victoria Watkins of West Point and 35-year-old Michael Paris of Norfolk. Upon search of the vehicle, they found the parties to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. The vehicle also contained fictitious plates.
Class D1 State Volleyball Championship 2022
Howells-Dodge, Cedar Catholic earn state volleyball titles
Two area teams brought home state championship trophies from the state high school volleyball tournament which wrapped up Saturday in Lincoln. Defending Class D1 state champion Howells-Dodge made it two in a row, this time in Class D2, defeating Overton in the final, 25-16, 20-25, 19-25, 25-17, 19-17. Then, in...
Wayne State's Peitz receives NSIC elite-18 award at NSIC men's cross-country championships
WAYNE - Gabe Peitz of Wayne State College was announced as the recipient of the Elite 18 Award at the conclusion of Saturday’s Northern Sun Conference Men’s Cross Country Championships held at the Wayne Country Club. The NSIC Elite 18 Award is presented to the student athlete with...
Secnd-half rally carries Wayne State to first ever win at No. 25 Sioux Falls
Wayne State rallied from a 21-7 third quarter deficit and took advantage of 11 Sioux Falls penalties as the Wildcats knocked off #25 Sioux Falls 31-24 Saturday afternoon at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls in a key NSIC South Division and Super Region 4 football game. It was the...
Pons hits clutch 3 as Hawks women's basketball moves to 2-0
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team began their home slate Friday night as they welcomed Northeastern Junior College to the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. The Hawks prevailed by a final score of 71-66 to move to 2-0 on the young season. The Hawks (2-0) held an 18-16...
Wayne State football stays sixth in NCAA Super Region 4 Ranking
Wayne State College stayed sixth in the second NCAA Super Region Four Football Rankings announced Monday afternoon by the NCAA office in Indianapolis. Angelo State of Texas, the lone unbeaten team in Super Region 4, remained atop the Super Region 4 rankings while 8-2 Colorado School of Mines stayed second with lots of shuffling in the remaining eight spots of the rankings.
Wayne State men place ninth at NSIC cross country championships
WAYNE - The Wayne State College men’s cross country team finished ninth place with 236 points at the 2022 Northern Sun Conference Cross Country Championships held Saturday morning at the Wayne Country Club. Augustana took the team title with 18 points followed by Minnesota State and Sioux Falls with...
Wayne State remains second in AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll
The Wayne State College volleyball team remained second in the latest AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats collected 15 first-place votes and 1,141 points in voting from coaches across the country. Wayne State captured the NSIC regular season title over...
Beller named NSIC Volleyball offensive player of the week for third time this season
For the third time this season, Wayne State College sophomore middle hitter Taya Beller was named Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week announced by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota on Monday for her performances in NSIC weekend road wins at Minnesota State and No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul. Beller also received NSIC Player of the Week honors this season Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.
No. 2 Wayne State volleyball captures NSIC title with come-from-behind win at No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul
No. 2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8. The Wildcats are now 29-1...
Wayne State's Bohn named NSIC football offensive player of the week
Nick Bohn of Wayne State College was announced Monday as the Northern Sun Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s come-from-behind 31-24 victory at #25 Sioux Falls. It’s the first time that Bohn has earned NSIC Player of the Week honors. Bohn, a...
