The Kentucky Wildcats dominated the Howard Bison in the season opener on Monday night by a score of 95-63. The Cats came out with some jitters early on, but once they settled in, there was no slowing them down. After a slow start shooting from the floor, Kentucky turned it on for the last 10 minutes of the first half to build a lead that became insurmountable. At the break, UK led 49-26.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO