ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky runs past Howard: 5 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats dominated the Howard Bison in the season opener on Monday night by a score of 95-63. The Cats came out with some jitters early on, but once they settled in, there was no slowing them down. After a slow start shooting from the floor, Kentucky turned it on for the last 10 minutes of the first half to build a lead that became insurmountable. At the break, UK led 49-26.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats football team just lost one of their class of 2023 commitments. Monday night, 3-star running back Khalifa Keith announced on Twitter that he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats. He originally committed to Kentucky this past 4th of July,. Keith picked the Wildcats while holding...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Howard viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

College basketball is back, and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to kick off their season against the Howard Bison on Monday night. Howard is an HBCU located in Washington D.C. and plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bison are coming off a 16-13 record last season, the program’s first winning record since 2001-02.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso

The Kentucky Wildcats will take the floor at Rupp Arena for the first regular season game against Howard on November 7th. While fans are excited across the board for the return of Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, and others, it is the new faces to the Kentucky basketball program that could make a huge difference to the outcome of this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Georgia will be on CBS

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for Week 12, which will feature the Kentucky Wildcats playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs on November 19th. As you can imagine, this is, on paper, one of the best matchups of the week, so it should come as little surprise to learn it will get the SEC on CBS treatment with a 3:30 pm ET kickoff time.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

The 5 best Kentucky wins from past 5 years

With college basketball season here, we’re taking a look at the Kentucky Wildcats’ five biggest wins in the last five seasons. In that span, they’ve beaten top five teams, advanced to the Sweet 16 twice and Elite Eight once, have won epic games over Louisville, Tennessee, and other rivals, bested blue bloods, and more. Let’s dive in:
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops calls for community to help with NIL

Looking ahead to Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt this weekend, Mark Stoops had his weekly press conference on Monday. The biggest story to come from today’s press conference wasn’t Stoops’ comments on last week’s performance or injuries. It was NIL, and he seems to be particularly frustrated by the situation.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thank you, Colin Goodfellow; plus highlights and box score from win vs. Mizzou

Saturday wasn’t pretty, but the Kentucky Wildcats are officially back on track following a 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers. Kentucky had sloppy penalties, continued struggles with their field goal unit and gave up six sacks of quarterback Will Levis. However, thanks to a sound performance by Kentucky defense and three touchdown passes by Levis, the Wildcats managed to put together a winning effort on Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Antonio Reeves

Since 2018, John Calipari and Co. have welcomed several transfers to the roster, starting with Reid Travis and most notably Oscar Tshiebwe. The transfers have always provided a much-needed veteran presence and value to the roster. This season, Kentucky added one of the most talented offensive transfers in the country,...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy