Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky runs past Howard: 5 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats dominated the Howard Bison in the season opener on Monday night by a score of 95-63. The Cats came out with some jitters early on, but once they settled in, there was no slowing them down. After a slow start shooting from the floor, Kentucky turned it on for the last 10 minutes of the first half to build a lead that became insurmountable. At the break, UK led 49-26.
aseaofblue.com
Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats football team just lost one of their class of 2023 commitments. Monday night, 3-star running back Khalifa Keith announced on Twitter that he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats. He originally committed to Kentucky this past 4th of July,. Keith picked the Wildcats while holding...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Howard viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
College basketball is back, and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to kick off their season against the Howard Bison on Monday night. Howard is an HBCU located in Washington D.C. and plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bison are coming off a 16-13 record last season, the program’s first winning record since 2001-02.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso
The Kentucky Wildcats will take the floor at Rupp Arena for the first regular season game against Howard on November 7th. While fans are excited across the board for the return of Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, and others, it is the new faces to the Kentucky basketball program that could make a huge difference to the outcome of this season.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Georgia will be on CBS
The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for Week 12, which will feature the Kentucky Wildcats playing host to the Georgia Bulldogs on November 19th. As you can imagine, this is, on paper, one of the best matchups of the week, so it should come as little surprise to learn it will get the SEC on CBS treatment with a 3:30 pm ET kickoff time.
aseaofblue.com
The 5 best Kentucky wins from past 5 years
With college basketball season here, we’re taking a look at the Kentucky Wildcats’ five biggest wins in the last five seasons. In that span, they’ve beaten top five teams, advanced to the Sweet 16 twice and Elite Eight once, have won epic games over Louisville, Tennessee, and other rivals, bested blue bloods, and more. Let’s dive in:
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops calls for community to help with NIL
Looking ahead to Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt this weekend, Mark Stoops had his weekly press conference on Monday. The biggest story to come from today’s press conference wasn’t Stoops’ comments on last week’s performance or injuries. It was NIL, and he seems to be particularly frustrated by the situation.
aseaofblue.com
Thank you, Colin Goodfellow; plus highlights and box score from win vs. Mizzou
Saturday wasn’t pretty, but the Kentucky Wildcats are officially back on track following a 21-17 win over the Missouri Tigers. Kentucky had sloppy penalties, continued struggles with their field goal unit and gave up six sacks of quarterback Will Levis. However, thanks to a sound performance by Kentucky defense and three touchdown passes by Levis, the Wildcats managed to put together a winning effort on Saturday.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Antonio Reeves
Since 2018, John Calipari and Co. have welcomed several transfers to the roster, starting with Reid Travis and most notably Oscar Tshiebwe. The transfers have always provided a much-needed veteran presence and value to the roster. This season, Kentucky added one of the most talented offensive transfers in the country,...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Daimion Collins looks to take sophomore leap
When Daimion Collins joined the Kentucky Wildcats, he was filled with potential, but needed time to work on his body and adjust to the college game. After a freshman season where he had some big moments but his share of struggles, it looks like Collins is set to take a big leap going into his sophomore season.
aseaofblue.com
Dane Key breaks a UK record and more postgame notes from win at Missouri
Despite a myriad of issues, the Kentucky Wildcats went into Columbia and found a way to win 21-17 over the Missouri Tigers. A big part of that was true freshman Dane Key, who is wasting no time in establishing himself as one of the best pass-catchers UK has ever seen.
Comments / 0