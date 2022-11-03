ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Paris Masters: Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win title in French capital

Danish teenager Holger Rune stunned six-time champion Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 to claim his maiden Paris Masters title on Sunday. Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, will become the first Danish player ranked in the top 10 in almost half-a-century when the new rankings are published on Monday.
SkySports

Trainer John Sadler compares superstar Flightline to LeBron James ahead of Breeders Cup

Flightline can race into equine immortality if he does what most people expect him to do in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing. If ever there was a horse to take the breath away, this is it. Talked about in America as perhaps the best since Secretariat, the John Sadler-trained colt is unbeaten in five starts and produced an incredible performance last time out.
SkySports

Dryburgh wins TOTO Japan Classic - Day 4 highlights

The 2022 TOTO Japan Classic ends with victory for Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh at the Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan. After a three-year break, this event makes its return to the LPGA calendar.
SkySports

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: I wouldn't change Rangers' Champions League experience

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he would not swap this season's Champions League experience for the Europa League despite recording the worst group campaign in history. The Ibrox side qualified for European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but found the step up too...

