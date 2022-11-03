Flightline can race into equine immortality if he does what most people expect him to do in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing. If ever there was a horse to take the breath away, this is it. Talked about in America as perhaps the best since Secretariat, the John Sadler-trained colt is unbeaten in five starts and produced an incredible performance last time out.

2 DAYS AGO