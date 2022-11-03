Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Paris Masters: Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win title in French capital
Danish teenager Holger Rune stunned six-time champion Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 to claim his maiden Paris Masters title on Sunday. Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, will become the first Danish player ranked in the top 10 in almost half-a-century when the new rankings are published on Monday.
SkySports
Billie Jean King Cup: Katie Boulter hopes Great Britain can bring some 'Emma Raducanu magic' to the tournament
Katie Boulter hopes Great Britain can bring some "Emma Raducanu magic" to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow this week. Britain will take on Kazakhstan, featuring Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and Paula Badosa's Spain in round-robin matches at Glasgow's Emirates Arena, needing to win the group to progress to the semi-finals.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu calls time on her first full season on the WTA Tour
Emma Raducanu has given a thumbs up in a social media post announcing that she is officially calling time on her first full season on the WTA Tour. A wrist injury put pay to her hopes of making the Great Britain team for next week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in.
SkySports
Trainer John Sadler compares superstar Flightline to LeBron James ahead of Breeders Cup
Flightline can race into equine immortality if he does what most people expect him to do in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing. If ever there was a horse to take the breath away, this is it. Talked about in America as perhaps the best since Secretariat, the John Sadler-trained colt is unbeaten in five starts and produced an incredible performance last time out.
SkySports
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou demands Champions League standards as Hoops focus on domestic competitions
Ange Postecoglou has challenged his Celtic players to measure themselves against Champions League standards as they focus on domestic matters for the remainder of the campaign. Celtic ended their Champions League group campaign with two points and a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday but there was some encouragement...
SkySports
Dryburgh wins TOTO Japan Classic - Day 4 highlights
The 2022 TOTO Japan Classic ends with victory for Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh at the Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan. After a three-year break, this event makes its return to the LPGA calendar.
SkySports
Jessica Gadirova wins historic bronze at World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool
Along with her twin sister Jennifer, Gadirova had been part of the British squad who claimed team silver at the M&S Bank Arena, also securing a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "I am actually speechless. I don't know what to say," Gadirova told BBC Sport. "I am just...
SkySports
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: I wouldn't change Rangers' Champions League experience
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he would not swap this season's Champions League experience for the Europa League despite recording the worst group campaign in history. The Ibrox side qualified for European football's elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but found the step up too...
SkySports
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd exclusive: Chelsea and Sweden winger fulfilling her 'dream' after WSL move
"I moved pretty early from my family - I think I was 15-years-old - so I really invested in football and always knew this was what I wanted to do." Young footballers are regularly forced to make sacrifices to fulfil their ambitions of making it all the way to the professional game, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is no different.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas must beat Marie-Eve Dicaire to set up a potential super-fight with Katie Taylor or Claressa Shields
Natasha Jonas’ rise to the top of the super-welterweight division this year has been meteoric. Twelve months ago, though she'd come through close world title fights with Terri Harper and Katie Taylor, the Liverpudlian had won neither of them and was running short of options at super-feather or lightweight.
Comments / 0