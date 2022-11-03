Read full article on original website
5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return
Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
Sooners stunned by Sam Houston 52-51 in season-opening setback
NORMAN, Okla. — For a large portion of the evening, it looked like this one would fall in the category of an ugly season-opening win. That’s until the Sooners couldn’t convert on an offensive possession inside the final 10 seconds, and Sam Houston raced the ball up court and guard Lamar Wilkerson connected on a corner pocket 3-pointer for a 52-51 shocker Monday evening.
Porter Moser on opening loss: 'This is not going to define us; how we react from this is going to define us'
NORMAN, Okla. — For a large portion of the evening, it looked like this one would fall in the category of an ugly season-opening win. That’s until the Sooners couldn’t convert on an offensive possession inside the final 10 seconds, and Sam Houston raced the ball up court and guard Lamar Wilkerson connected on a corner pocket 3-pointer for a 52-51 shocker Monday evening.
