Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Zootopia+ - Official Trailer
“Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises. The series is directed by Josie Trinidad (Co-Head of Story, “Zootopia”; Head of Story, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) and Trent Correy (Director, “Once Upon a Snowman” and “Drop”), and produced by Nathan Curtis (Associate Producer, “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”).
IGN
Halo Infinite Winter DLC Update With 343 - IGN Live
Presneted by Trolli, IGN is sitting down with 343 to discuss everything that's coming this winter to Halo Infinitie. We'll be taking a look at two new mutiplayer maps, a new multiplayer mode called Cover One Flag, Forge, and the long awaited addition of co-op campaign.
IGN
Frontball Planet - Official Trailer
Frontball Planet will challenge players to compete solo or in local co-op in courts located in some of the world's biggest cities, such as New York, Miami, Paris, Madrid, or Bilbao. The title will aim to faithfully represent a game that was created in 2008 and that blends basque pelota, jai alai, trinquet, and other similar sports. Frontball Planet will be released on PlayStation consoles and Steam in 2023.
IGN
God of War Release Will Coincide With An Actual Blood Moon Later This Week
The Moon will turn blood red on November 8, seemingly to herald the coming of God of War Ragnarök. Thankfully, the sanguine aspect will result from a total lunar eclipse, rather than the actual coming of the end of days. We hope. The long awaited sequel to Santa Monica...
IGN
WoW Doomwalker: How to Get Illidari Doomhawk
Classic bosses make a return in celebration of the WoW 18th Anniversary, including the world boss Doomwalker, located in the Caverns of Time in Tanaris. From November 6, 2022 to November 27, 2022 of the WoW 18th Anniversary Event, you can loot the Illidari Doomhawk mount dropped by the Doomwalker world boss.
IGN
Shatolla Village Guide - Characters, Shops, and More
Shatolla is a lovely seaside town and is home to the summer Seaslight in Harvestella, and just like Lethe village, it has many stores that you will frequent during your farming adventures. Each one has it's own specialty, and their inventories will sometimes change based on the season or how far you've progressed in the game. Some items may even be purchased more cheaply here than in other villages.
IGN
Carnival Row - Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer
In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).
IGN
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
IGN
Rumbleverse Season 2 Trailer
Grapital City is about to get a new expansion! Check out the reveal trailer for Rumbleverse Season 2, which promises to add a new location in Low Key Key, new weapons, new consumables, new moves, and the addition of new limited time modes.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Launch Stream - IGN Live
“God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison.” - God of War Ragnarok Review via Simon Cardy. The launch of God of War Ragnarok is finally here. With God of War being one of...
IGN
One Piece Film Red Movie: Ending Explained
The One Piece Film: Red movie is out now in US theaters and other countries, which means we finally get to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in action and learn a little bit more about Shank’s past. Let’s break down the ending and how it fits in the long-running anime series.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: The First 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is here! So check out the opening moments of the game, including a bit of open-world exploration, and high-speed Cyber Space gameplay!. Sonic Frontiers is the iconic franchise’s first ever open-zone-inspired gaming experience, bringing Sonic fans an all-new type of Sonic rush. In the dangerous and vast world of Sonic Frontiers, anything is possible, and players will have the freedom to explore the visually stunning, open-zone realm.
IGN
Why Dragonflight is a Great Time to Return to World of Warcraft
Packed with fresh additions and long-awaited updates, the Dragonflight expansion provides the perfect opportunity to dive back into the vast and uniquely rich World of Warcraft universe. From HUD changes and talent tree revamps, to quality of life upgrades, revamped professions and much requested hair colour combos, discover more of what’s new and improved. Sponsored by Blizzard.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet - Gimmighoul Official Trailer
This latest Pokemon trailer introduces Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon. Gimmighoul hides all over the Paldea region, waiting for somebody to come across them.
IGN
Andor Season 2 Begins Filming This Month, Will Take Us to Yavin
Andor creator Tony Gilroy has revealed not only that the second and final season of the Disney+ series will begin filming on November 21, but also that it would take us to Yavin on its way to connect with Rogue One. Speaking to Collider, Gilroy confirmed Luthen Rael actor Stellan...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Review
Sonic Frontiers doesn’t limit you to a small, carefully curated prix fixe menu of things to try. Instead, it takes the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, throwing new ideas at you from start to finish, without really seeming to care if they’re fresh and appetizing or looking wilted and limp under the heat lamp. When I jumped off the starting line of this sprint across Sonic’s first open-world game I certainly didn’t expect to play jump rope, duke it out with a giant robot, watch a dramatic origin story for an extinct race of beings, or do a heck of a lot of fishing, but Frontiers kept me guessing even late into the campaign with what it would try next. Even when some of those ideas didn’t work, I was almost always glad that Sega gave it the old college try, and as a result I rarely found myself bored. I did find myself feeling blue because of the absurd amount of pop-in that happens every time this famously fast character does his thing, but Sonic Frontiers is, for the most part, a promising first attempt at blazing a new trail for the series.
IGN
Gears of War Movie Announced on Netflix Alongside Adult Animated Series
Netflix is partnering with The Coalition to develop a Gears of War movie alongside an adult animated series. Netflix tweeted on its official account this morning, "Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow!"
IGN
The English Premiere Review: First Two Episodes
The English will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., and on BBC Two in the U.K., on Nov. 11. The violent intentions are clear from the cold open of Episode 1 in Hugo Blick’s latest small-screen endeavor, The English. In Nebraska, sweaty, white soldiers murder an indigenous man for harming one of their own and argue whether to deliver the same bloody fate to his wife and daughter. That is until cavalry sergeant Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) pulls up on a horse from above to prevent further carnage. But he is no white man; he is a Pawnee scout whose high-ranking position in the U.S. army introduces the outsider conflict he will face throughout this series: both a traitor to some Native people and a second-class citizen to the white colonizers. Right away, it’s an intriguing set-up, putting a fresh twist on the traditional Western.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-31-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/31/22!. 01:00 - Orbital Bullet - Official Nintendo Switch Pre-order Trailer. 01:31 - Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Story Trailer. 07:00 - Age of Mythology: Retold - Official Announcement Trailer. 07:56 - Path to Nowhere - Official Open Beta Launch Trailer.
IGN
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Kevin O'Neill Dead at 69
Kevin O'Neill, the groundbreaking artist and co-creator of titles like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Marshal Law, has died at age 69. UK retailer Gosh Comics revealed the news, noting that O'Neill recently passed away after a long illness. O'Neill enjoyed a long and prolific career in the British...
Comments / 0