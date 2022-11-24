ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate

This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the matches times, teams, and standings for the 22nd World Cup, which kicked off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

You can also learn about some of the top athletes competing this year with our list of the 10 best .

World Cup schedule: Nov. 24

Thursday

Game Time (ET) TV
Switzerland vs Cameroon 5:00 AM FS1
Uruguay vs South Korea 8:00 AM FS1
Portugal vs Ghana 11:00 AM FOX
Brazil vs Serbia 2:00 PM FOX

There are four games on the World Cup schedule for Thursday. The action begins at 5 AM ET with Switzerland battling Cameroon on Fox Sports 1. Shortly after, it’s an 8 AM ET draw between Uruguay and South Korea, which also will also air on FS1.

At 11 AM ET Portugal takes on Ghana on FOX, then the World Cup schedule for the day comes to a close at 2 PM ET when Brazil takes on Serbia.

Friday, Nov. 25

Game Time (ET) TV
Wales vs Iran 5:00 AM FS1
Qatar vs Senegal 8:00 AM FS1
Netherlands vs Ecuador 11:00 AM FOX
England vs United States 2:00 PM FOX
Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 26

Game Time (ET) TV
Tunisia vs Australia 5:00 AM FS1
Poland vs Saudi Arabia 8:00 AM FS1
France vs Denmark 11:00 AM FOX
Argentina vs Mexico 2:00 PM FOX
Sunday, Nov. 27

Game Time (ET) TV
Japan vs Costa Rica 5:00 AM FS1
Belgium vs Morocco 8:00 AM FS1
Croatia vs Canada 11:00 AM FS1
Spain Germany 2:00 PM FS1
Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Monday, Nov. 28

Game Time (ET) TV
Cameroon vs Serbia 5:00 AM FS1
South Korea vs Ghana 8:00 AM FS1
Brazil vs Switzerland 11:00 AM FOX
Portugal vs Uruguay 2:00 PM FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Game Time (ET) TV
Ecuador vs Senegal 10:00 AM FS1
Netherlands vs Qatar 10:00 AM FOX
Iran vs United States 2:00 AM FOX
Wales vs England 2:00 PM FS1

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Game Time (ET) TV
Australia vs Denmark 10:00 AM FS1
Tunisia vs France 10:00 AM FOX
Poland vs Argentina 2:00 AM FOX
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 2:00 PM FS1

Friday, Dec. 2

Game Time (ET) TV
Ghana vs Uruguay 10:00 AM FS1
South Korea vs Portugal 10:00 AM FOX
Cameroon vs Brazil 2:00 AM FOX
Serbia vs Switzerland 2:00 PM FS1

Thursday, Dec. 1

Game Time (ET) TV
Canada vs Morocco 10:00 AM FS1
Croatia vs Belgium 10:00 AM FOX
Costa Rica vs Germany 2:00 AM FS1
Japan vs Spain 2:00 PM FOX

What are World Cup dates?

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The World Cup schedule begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a matchup between host country Qatar and Ecuador at 11 AM ET on FOX. The event plays out each day for several weeks and comes to a close with the finals a week before Christmas, on Dec. 18.

What time are World Cup 2022 times?

Many of the round-robin games on the World Cup schedule will take place at 5 AM, 8 AM, 11 AM, and 2 PM eastern time. Later in the round-robin, some game times shift to 10 AM and 2 PM ET.

What are the World Cup 2022 standings?

To begin the World Cup schedule, all 32 teams will have to take part in round-robin group play before they can compete in the elimination rounds. The points standings will be key in deciding the 16 teams that move on to the quarterfinals. Below you can find the complete and up-to-date World Cup table.

How do you win the World cup?

There are four tournament rounds on the World Cup schedule, but first, each group plays in a round-robin. The two squads with the most points move on to the round of 16. From there it is like any other sports tourney where it goes from 16 to eight (quarterfinals), then to four (semifinals), and finally a battle between the last two teams standing in the World Cup finals.

Who won the last World Cup?

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

After the round-robin and three rounds of frenzied action on the 2019 World Cup schedule, France and Serbia faced off in the 2018 FIFA Cup Final in Russia. After 90 minutes of play, France earned their second World Cup title by a score of 4-2. The victory came 20 years after winning their first Cup title back in 1998.

Which country has won most world cups?

There is one team that has won more than all the others in World Cup history, and that is the most populated nation in South America, Brazil. The Brazilians have taken the cup trophy home four times, with the most recent coming in 2002. You can find all the previous world cup winners below.

  • 2018: France
  • 2014: Germany
  • 2010: Spain
  • 2006: Italy
  • 2002: Brazil
  • 1998: France
  • 1994: Brazil
  • 1990: Germany
  • 1986: Argentina
  • 1982: Italy
  • 1978: Argentina
  • 1974: Germany
  • 1970: Brazil
  • 1966: England
  • 1962: Brazil
  • 1958: Brazil
  • 1954: Germany
  • 1950: Uruguay
  • 1938: Italy
  • 1934: Italy
  • 1930: Uruguay

