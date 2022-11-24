2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the matches times, teams, and standings for the 22nd World Cup, which kicked off in Qatar on Nov. 20.
You can also learn about some of the top athletes competing this year.
World Cup schedule: Nov. 24
Thursday
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|5:00 AM
|FS1
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|8:00 AM
|FS1
|Portugal vs Ghana
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|Brazil vs Serbia
|2:00 PM
|FOX
There are four games on the World Cup schedule for Thursday. The action begins at 5 AM ET with Switzerland battling Cameroon on Fox Sports 1. Shortly after, it’s an 8 AM ET draw between Uruguay and South Korea, which also will also air on FS1.
At 11 AM ET Portugal takes on Ghana on FOX, then the World Cup schedule for the day comes to a close at 2 PM ET when Brazil takes on Serbia.
Friday, Nov. 25
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Wales vs Iran
|5:00 AM
|FS1
|Qatar vs Senegal
|8:00 AM
|FS1
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|England vs United States
|2:00 PM
|FOX
Saturday, Nov. 26
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Tunisia vs Australia
|5:00 AM
|FS1
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|8:00 AM
|FS1
|France vs Denmark
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|Argentina vs Mexico
|2:00 PM
|FOX
How To Watch the FIFA World Cup 2022
Sunday, Nov. 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|5:00 AM
|FS1
|Belgium vs Morocco
|8:00 AM
|FS1
|Croatia vs Canada
|11:00 AM
|FS1
|Spain Germany
|2:00 PM
|FS1
Monday, Nov. 28
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|5:00 AM
|FS1
|South Korea vs Ghana
|8:00 AM
|FS1
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|2:00 PM
|FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 29
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|10:00 AM
|FS1
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|Iran vs United States
|2:00 AM
|FOX
|Wales vs England
|2:00 PM
|FS1
Wednesday, Nov. 30
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Australia vs Denmark
|10:00 AM
|FS1
|Tunisia vs France
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|Poland vs Argentina
|2:00 AM
|FOX
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|2:00 PM
|FS1
Friday, Dec. 2
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|10:00 AM
|FS1
|South Korea vs Portugal
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|2:00 AM
|FOX
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|2:00 PM
|FS1
Thursday, Dec. 1
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Canada vs Morocco
|10:00 AM
|FS1
|Croatia vs Belgium
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|Costa Rica vs Germany
|2:00 AM
|FS1
|Japan vs Spain
|2:00 PM
|FOX
What are World Cup dates?
The World Cup schedule begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a matchup between host country Qatar and Ecuador at 11 AM ET on FOX. The event plays out each day for several weeks and comes to a close with the finals a week before Christmas, on Dec. 18.
What time are World Cup 2022 times?
Many of the round-robin games on the World Cup schedule will take place at 5 AM, 8 AM, 11 AM, and 2 PM eastern time. Later in the round-robin, some game times shift to 10 AM and 2 PM ET.
What are the World Cup 2022 standings?
To begin the World Cup schedule, all 32 teams will have to take part in round-robin group play before they can compete in the elimination rounds. The points standings will be key in deciding the 16 teams that move on to the quarterfinals. Below you can find the complete and up-to-date World Cup table.
How do you win the World cup?
There are four tournament rounds on the World Cup schedule, but first, each group plays in a round-robin. The two squads with the most points move on to the round of 16. From there it is like any other sports tourney where it goes from 16 to eight (quarterfinals), then to four (semifinals), and finally a battle between the last two teams standing in the World Cup finals.
Who won the last World Cup?
After the round-robin and three rounds of frenzied action on the 2019 World Cup schedule, France and Serbia faced off in the 2018 FIFA Cup Final in Russia. After 90 minutes of play, France earned their second World Cup title by a score of 4-2. The victory came 20 years after winning their first Cup title back in 1998.
Which country has won most world cups?
There is one team that has won more than all the others in World Cup history, and that is the most populated nation in South America, Brazil. The Brazilians have taken the cup trophy home four times, with the most recent coming in 2002. You can find all the previous world cup winners below.
- 2018: France
- 2014: Germany
- 2010: Spain
- 2006: Italy
- 2002: Brazil
- 1998: France
- 1994: Brazil
- 1990: Germany
- 1986: Argentina
- 1982: Italy
- 1978: Argentina
- 1974: Germany
- 1970: Brazil
- 1966: England
- 1962: Brazil
- 1958: Brazil
- 1954: Germany
- 1950: Uruguay
- 1938: Italy
- 1934: Italy
- 1930: Uruguay
