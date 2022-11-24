2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate

This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the matches times, teams, and standings for the 22nd World Cup, which kicked off in Qatar on Nov. 20.

World Cup schedule: Nov. 24

Thursday

Game Time (ET) TV Switzerland vs Cameroon 5:00 AM FS1 Uruguay vs South Korea 8:00 AM FS1 Portugal vs Ghana 11:00 AM FOX Brazil vs Serbia 2:00 PM FOX

There are four games on the World Cup schedule for Thursday. The action begins at 5 AM ET with Switzerland battling Cameroon on Fox Sports 1. Shortly after, it’s an 8 AM ET draw between Uruguay and South Korea, which also will also air on FS1.

At 11 AM ET Portugal takes on Ghana on FOX, then the World Cup schedule for the day comes to a close at 2 PM ET when Brazil takes on Serbia.

Friday, Nov. 25

Game Time (ET) TV Wales vs Iran 5:00 AM FS1 Qatar vs Senegal 8:00 AM FS1 Netherlands vs Ecuador 11:00 AM FOX England vs United States 2:00 PM FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Game Time (ET) TV Tunisia vs Australia 5:00 AM FS1 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 8:00 AM FS1 France vs Denmark 11:00 AM FOX Argentina vs Mexico 2:00 PM FOX

Sunday, Nov. 27

Game Time (ET) TV Japan vs Costa Rica 5:00 AM FS1 Belgium vs Morocco 8:00 AM FS1 Croatia vs Canada 11:00 AM FS1 Spain Germany 2:00 PM FS1

Monday, Nov. 28

Game Time (ET) TV Cameroon vs Serbia 5:00 AM FS1 South Korea vs Ghana 8:00 AM FS1 Brazil vs Switzerland 11:00 AM FOX Portugal vs Uruguay 2:00 PM FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Game Time (ET) TV Ecuador vs Senegal 10:00 AM FS1 Netherlands vs Qatar 10:00 AM FOX Iran vs United States 2:00 AM FOX Wales vs England 2:00 PM FS1

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Game Time (ET) TV Australia vs Denmark 10:00 AM FS1 Tunisia vs France 10:00 AM FOX Poland vs Argentina 2:00 AM FOX Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 2:00 PM FS1

Friday, Dec. 2

Game Time (ET) TV Ghana vs Uruguay 10:00 AM FS1 South Korea vs Portugal 10:00 AM FOX Cameroon vs Brazil 2:00 AM FOX Serbia vs Switzerland 2:00 PM FS1

Thursday, Dec. 1

Game Time (ET) TV Canada vs Morocco 10:00 AM FS1 Croatia vs Belgium 10:00 AM FOX Costa Rica vs Germany 2:00 AM FS1 Japan vs Spain 2:00 PM FOX

What are World Cup dates?

The World Cup schedule begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a matchup between host country Qatar and Ecuador at 11 AM ET on FOX. The event plays out each day for several weeks and comes to a close with the finals a week before Christmas, on Dec. 18.

What time are World Cup 2022 times?

Many of the round-robin games on the World Cup schedule will take place at 5 AM, 8 AM, 11 AM, and 2 PM eastern time. Later in the round-robin, some game times shift to 10 AM and 2 PM ET.

What are the World Cup 2022 standings?

To begin the World Cup schedule, all 32 teams will have to take part in round-robin group play before they can compete in the elimination rounds. The points standings will be key in deciding the 16 teams that move on to the quarterfinals. Below you can find the complete and up-to-date World Cup table.

How do you win the World cup?

There are four tournament rounds on the World Cup schedule, but first, each group plays in a round-robin. The two squads with the most points move on to the round of 16. From there it is like any other sports tourney where it goes from 16 to eight (quarterfinals), then to four (semifinals), and finally a battle between the last two teams standing in the World Cup finals.

Who won the last World Cup?

After the round-robin and three rounds of frenzied action on the 2019 World Cup schedule, France and Serbia faced off in the 2018 FIFA Cup Final in Russia. After 90 minutes of play, France earned their second World Cup title by a score of 4-2. The victory came 20 years after winning their first Cup title back in 1998.

Which country has won most world cups?

There is one team that has won more than all the others in World Cup history, and that is the most populated nation in South America, Brazil. The Brazilians have taken the cup trophy home four times, with the most recent coming in 2002. You can find all the previous world cup winners below.

2018: France

2014: Germany

2010: Spain

2006: Italy

2002: Brazil

1998: France

1994: Brazil

1990: Germany

1986: Argentina

1982: Italy

1978: Argentina

1974: Germany

1970: Brazil

1966: England

1962: Brazil

1958: Brazil

1954: Germany

1950: Uruguay

1938: Italy

1934: Italy

1930: Uruguay

