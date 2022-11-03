Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."

