Read full article on original website
Related
pelahatchienews.com
Hurst receives white coat from MC School of Nursing
Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."
Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
Wellness fair held by Jackson church, neighborhood group
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church and neighborhood association teamed up to host a wellness fair. The Capitol Street Church of Christ and Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods held a wellness fair in West Jackson. Doctors, healthcare providers and representatives for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were there to meet with community members. Organizers […]
MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
Vicksburg Post
MISSISSIPPI TODAY: “Welcome Dick Hall” by Marshall Ramsey
Former Mississippi Central District Transportation Commissioner, Vicksburg native Dick Hall, died Nov. 2 at age 84. Mississippi Today cartoonist Marshall Ramsey illustrated this tribute to Hall, the longest-serving transportation commissioner in state history. Editor’s Note: Mississippi Today will host acclaimed media critic Margaret Sullivan on Nov. 17 at the Old...
wrkf.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
Vicksburg Post
Sports column: Taking a look at the MHSAA’s next alignment plan
One of the oddities of the sports world is that fans love to think about future seasons as much as the current one. It’s what makes things like the NFL’s schedule release day — or, closer to home, the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s reclassification announcement — a big event.
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
vicksburgnews.com
Hazel Linson to retire, serving Warren County 26 years
Hazel Linson has announced she will retire from the Purchasing Department of Warren County. For the last 26 years, Linson has worked at the county administration offices to help the community. An accomplishment recognized by the Warren County Board of Supervisors when she received her 25 years of service recognition.
Vicksburg, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pearl High School basketball team will have a game with Vicksburg Junior High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Jackson Free Press
Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab
Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
WAPT
Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse
Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
WAPT
JSU football leaves economic mark for Jackson, spiked enrollment for university
JACKSON, Miss. — JSU brought a party to Veterans Memorial Stadium the last two home games of the season, but it also brought in millions for the capital city. The annual homecoming and boombox classic Tiger home football games left an economic mark on Jackson. "It's really the convergence...
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
WLBT
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
Comments / 0