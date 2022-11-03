ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

pelahatchienews.com

Hurst receives white coat from MC School of Nursing

Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Wellness fair held by Jackson church, neighborhood group

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church and neighborhood association teamed up to host a wellness fair. The Capitol Street Church of Christ and Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods held a wellness fair in West Jackson. Doctors, healthcare providers and representatives for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were there to meet with community members. Organizers […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
Vicksburg Post

MISSISSIPPI TODAY: “Welcome Dick Hall” by Marshall Ramsey

Former Mississippi Central District Transportation Commissioner, Vicksburg native Dick Hall, died Nov. 2 at age 84. Mississippi Today cartoonist Marshall Ramsey illustrated this tribute to Hall, the longest-serving transportation commissioner in state history. Editor’s Note: Mississippi Today will host acclaimed media critic Margaret Sullivan on Nov. 17 at the Old...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Taking a look at the MHSAA’s next alignment plan

One of the oddities of the sports world is that fans love to think about future seasons as much as the current one. It’s what makes things like the NFL’s schedule release day — or, closer to home, the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s reclassification announcement — a big event.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Hazel Linson to retire, serving Warren County 26 years

Hazel Linson has announced she will retire from the Purchasing Department of Warren County. For the last 26 years, Linson has worked at the county administration offices to help the community. An accomplishment recognized by the Warren County Board of Supervisors when she received her 25 years of service recognition.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Vicksburg, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pearl High School basketball team will have a game with Vicksburg Junior High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab

Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
VICKSBURG, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse

Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
JACKSON, MS

