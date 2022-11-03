Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Has Rory McIlroy just told us when Tiger Woods will be back on the PGA Tour?
Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has hinted that Tiger Woods could return at the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, an event hosted by the man himself. In an interview with golf&turismo, McIlroy revealed that Woods is still in rehabilitation from the severe injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021.
An upcoming global cruise will let travelers live on a luxury cruise ship for 155 nights — see what it'll be like aboard the sailing
Around the world in 80 days? Let's try 155 nights instead. Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled its newest 155-night, 37-country 2025 World Cruise itinerary. And it has high hopes for strong bookings after its previous world cruise sold out in a month. Travelers have been booking out around the...
World's tallest woman takes her first plane flight after airline removes 6 economy seats to make it possible
Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is seven feet tall, flew from Istanbul in Turkey to San Francisco after seats were removed to make a stretcher.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
Golf.com
3 storylines heading into the World Wide Technology Championship final round
The seventh event of the fall portion of the PGA Tour’s schedule will come to a close Sunday with the final round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Scoring has been at a fever pace through three rounds and shows no signs of slowing down as several up-and-comers and a couple of established pros chase down the lead.
Cop27 day 2: world leaders get their say on the climate crisis – live
The UN climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, opens for another day of talks
Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group
HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
WWE Expands Talent Search to Africa in Renewed Globalization Push
WWE is catapulting itself into the Mother Continent in a move to increase its globalization efforts. The wrestling organization is deepening its ties to Africa by launching a continent-wide talent search to find its next African superstar. The new campaign is highlighted by a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria next February, where a select group of participants will win a chance to continue their journey in the United States and potentially earn a full-time WWE development contract. Thousands of men and women are expected to submit their applications for the February tryouts over the next couple of months. Planting deeper roots in...
UK rolling back efforts to tackle modern slavery, charity says
The UK has been accused of “rolling back” moves to tackle modern slavery before a UN review of its human rights record on Thursday. Anti-Slavery International said that at the time of the last universal periodic review (UPR) in 2017, the UK had recently passed the Modern Slavery Act and was seen by some as an exemplar, but five years later, with the next review imminent, it has regressed.
F1 Cars Take Over Las Vegas Strip Ahead of 2023 Race
Seeing F1 cars tear up the Las Vegas strip, past some of the most famous landmarks in the U.S. is incredibly cool.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Mizuno unveils long-awaited RB Tour golf balls
When most golfers think of Mizuno, they don’t think of golf balls. Even though the manufacturer is best known for its golf clubs, it quietly has been offering golf balls for years, even launching its first worldwide golf ball line in 2020 with the RB Tour and RB TourX.
A priceless fossil destroyed in WWII has resurfaced in an unusual way
The first complete skeleton of a prehistoric marine reptile was thought to be lost forever in a bombing raid in London in 1941. While the actual bones are long gone, a chance discovery has resurrected two casts of the famous fossil.
