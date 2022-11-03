ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Has Rory McIlroy just told us when Tiger Woods will be back on the PGA Tour?

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has hinted that Tiger Woods could return at the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour, an event hosted by the man himself. In an interview with golf&turismo, McIlroy revealed that Woods is still in rehabilitation from the severe injuries he sustained in a car crash in February 2021.
Golf.com

3 storylines heading into the World Wide Technology Championship final round

The seventh event of the fall portion of the PGA Tour’s schedule will come to a close Sunday with the final round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Scoring has been at a fever pace through three rounds and shows no signs of slowing down as several up-and-comers and a couple of established pros chase down the lead.
The Associated Press

Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group

HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sportico

WWE Expands Talent Search to Africa in Renewed Globalization Push

WWE is catapulting itself into the Mother Continent in a move to increase its globalization efforts. The wrestling organization is deepening its ties to Africa by launching a continent-wide talent search to find its next African superstar. The new campaign is highlighted by a multi-day tryout in Lagos, Nigeria next February, where a select group of participants will win a chance to continue their journey in the United States and potentially earn a full-time WWE development contract. Thousands of men and women are expected to submit their applications for the February tryouts over the next couple of months. Planting deeper roots in...
The Guardian

UK rolling back efforts to tackle modern slavery, charity says

The UK has been accused of “rolling back” moves to tackle modern slavery before a UN review of its human rights record on Thursday. Anti-Slavery International said that at the time of the last universal periodic review (UPR) in 2017, the UK had recently passed the Modern Slavery Act and was seen by some as an exemplar, but five years later, with the next review imminent, it has regressed.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Mizuno unveils long-awaited RB Tour golf balls

When most golfers think of Mizuno, they don’t think of golf balls. Even though the manufacturer is best known for its golf clubs, it quietly has been offering golf balls for years, even launching its first worldwide golf ball line in 2020 with the RB Tour and RB TourX.

