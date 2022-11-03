Former Oro Valley officer involved in sex sting operation released from jail

Three men arrested in a sex sting operation are out of jail after their half a million dollar bonds were greatly reduced.

They were arrested earlier this month in Huron County after an investigated by the Genesee County's GHOST team.

An attorney familiar with past GHOST cases tells WJRT's Terry Camp why the judge may have reduced the bonds.

It was on July 15th when law enforcement officials gathered at the Huron County Sheriff's department to announce the arrest of Daniel Horetski, Kevin Manor and Jeremy Susalla. All accused of allegedly seeking sex from underage children.

Oro Valley Police Department Public Information Officer Darren Wright confirmed with KGUN 9 Horetski was previously part of the force.

We can confirm that Dan Horestski is a retired officer from Oro Valley Police. He did serve as an SRO at CDO while employed here.

Officer Darren Wright

“They are lodged currently and their bond is set at $500,000 cash surety.”

But 11 days later that has changed their initial bond of a half million dollars, what they would need in some form to get out of jail was lowered after a bond hearing this past Friday. Huron County Judge David Herrington set the new bonds at $10,000. 10%, meaning the three men had to come up with $1000 each. They all have been released from jail until their next court date.

“Have that big of a departure from 500,000 to 10,000. That suggests that there's something up with these cases.”

Nick Robinson is an attorney who is not representing any of the three Huron county men but has represented about 30 of the more than 150 people arrested in Genesee County's ghost team coordinated probes which have been conducted in other parts of the state.

“And in these ghost cases, we're not talking about anybody actually being placed in danger. “

Law enforcement personnel are used as decoys in these investigations. Robinson believes as judges and courts learn more about the cases and the defendants. They get a better understanding of what the people are accused of and can set a more appropriate bond.

“Never been in trouble before. They're not a danger to the community. They're not a flight risk.”

Huron county prosecutor Tim Rutkowski had no comment on the lowering of the bonds, and we could not reach Judge Harrington for comment on Terry Camp, ABC News.

----

