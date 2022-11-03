Rita Joyce Jones, 80, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 2, 1942, at home on the farm in rural Strawberry Point, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Kellogg) Carpenter. Rita attended school in Lamont, graduating with the Lamont High School Class of 1960. In June of 1962, Rita was united in marriage to LaVerne Jones. Three children were born to this union. During this time, Rita attended and graduated from Upper Iowa University in 1963. Rita taught business classes at Madrid High School in Madrid, Iowa. She also studied library science at UNI and was a librarian at Starmont High School. Rita was a member of the International Guild of Candle Artisans (IGCA) and participated in their conventions and workshops. She was known as the Candle Lady. She was also an active participant in the Northeast Iowa Saddle Club (NEISCA) and enjoyed showing Quarter Horses.

