Ag Informer – Field Day Nov. 17th
Cover Crop and Strip-Till Field Day to be Held at Vaske Farms near Masonville November 17. Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Delaware County NRCS, will host a cover crop field day Thursday, November 17 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the Vaske Farm near Masonville. The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal.
Robert J. Ludwig, Sr. – Dyersville
Robert J. Ludwig Sr., 88, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, doing what he loved the most, at the farm. Visitation for Robert will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Robert Ludwig Family, P.O. #99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Johnson and McGovern Running for Iowa House District 67
Today, we’re highlighting the race of Iowa House District 67. For the past several years, Delaware County has had State Representative Lee Hein of Monticello representing them in the Iowa House. But, due to last year’s redistricting, Delaware County will have a new person representing them in the Iowa House next year – regardless of who wins Tuesday’s election.
Rita Joyce Jones – Manchester
Rita Joyce Jones, 80, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 2, 1942, at home on the farm in rural Strawberry Point, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Kellogg) Carpenter. Rita attended school in Lamont, graduating with the Lamont High School Class of 1960. In June of 1962, Rita was united in marriage to LaVerne Jones. Three children were born to this union. During this time, Rita attended and graduated from Upper Iowa University in 1963. Rita taught business classes at Madrid High School in Madrid, Iowa. She also studied library science at UNI and was a librarian at Starmont High School. Rita was a member of the International Guild of Candle Artisans (IGCA) and participated in their conventions and workshops. She was known as the Candle Lady. She was also an active participant in the Northeast Iowa Saddle Club (NEISCA) and enjoyed showing Quarter Horses.
St. Paul’s Cookie WalkS
Pat Helmrics and Tana Guetzko are here from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Delaware to talk about their annual Cookie Walk this weekend!
