Has anyone seen ANY pics or video of gayPaul since the attack? Either at the home, at the hospital or at discharge. This thing is being covered up better than a juicy pie.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Marjorie Taylor Greene gets rally to boo Paul Pelosi, says he should have had a gun and shot his attacker
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday ahead of the mid-term elections.
Paul Pelosi tried to escape from attacker to an elevator equipped with a phone to call 911, San Francisco district attorney said
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced state charges on Monday against David DePape, 42, in connection to the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
‘Their plan is to literally kill people’: Newly released emails show Secret Service was aware of plans for violence on Jan 6
Emails and messages among members of the US Secret Service at least 10 days before the attack on the US Capitol reveal that the agency was well aware of violent threats and plans to occupy the halls of Congress, according to the House select committee investigating the assault. A Secret...
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
NBC silent after retracting Paul Pelosi report under mysterious circumstances
NBC News is staying silent after it retracted its explosive reporting on the Paul Pelosi attack, fueling more questions than answers about last week's assault.
Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’
New Jan 6 footage shows Speaker Pelosi's response as Capitol riot unfolded. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot. The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select...
WATCH: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says it is 'obvious' John Fetterman is 'impaired' after stroke
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is "impaired" after his shaky debate performance Tuesday.
Paul Pelosi secretly called 911 while in front of the intruder and spoke in 'code' to dispatcher to convey what was happening: 'Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?'
After Paul Pelosi called 911, a dispatcher overheard him talking to the intruder and knew something was wrong, alerting police.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Shames Fellow Republicans Not Speaking Up After Paul Pelosi Attack: “We Can’t Unequivocally Call Out Wrongdoing”
The View launched into a heated discussion on today’s episode about the threat of violence to democracy and which political party is to blame for the spike in incidents we’ve seen in recent years. The attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sparked the chat, which began as a discussion about the conspiracy theories spread by republicans about the assault. Joy Behar called out republicans for their fear-mongering tactics ahead of the midterms, accusing the party of focusing too much on violent incidents. “Republicans now, coming up to the next election … all they do is talk about...
US News and World Report
New Details of Pelosi Attack Undercut Misinformation, Reveal Attacker Had Other Targets
New court documents related to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband offered chilling details about the attacker’s motives – and apparent plans to target other politicians – as lawmakers grapple with security risks in a heightened political environment just days ahead of the midterm elections.
Fox News’ Jesse Watters “Aiding And Abetting” Vitriol That Led To Pelosi Attack, Says Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom sat down with CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett over the weekend and offered his candid assessment of the factors behind this week’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which left him in the hospital after being assaulted with a hammer at their San Francisco home. Related Story Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Charged With Federal Crimes; DOJ Says Assailant Admitted He "Was Going To Hold Nancy Hostage" Related Story Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi's Attack Related Story Nancy Pelosi "Heartbroken And Traumatized" Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Brutal Attack “I’ve...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties
David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
