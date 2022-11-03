@Rihanna - Lift Me Up (From Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever)

Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
WQUE Q93
New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
849
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&Bhttps://q93.iheart.com
Comments / 0