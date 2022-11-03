ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ESPN

Ravens elevate DeSean Jackson for MNF matchup vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson made his 2022 debut on "Monday Night Football." Jackson, 35, was elevated on Monday from the Ravens' practice squad, along with wide receiver Binjimen Victor. In his 15th NFL season, Jackson provides a much-needed deep threat for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who are hurting in the passing game.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans' offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders,...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens win third straight, shut down New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) won their third straight and fourth out of their past five with a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, increasing their lead atop the AFC North. Baltimore's defense controlled the game, recording four sacks, including 2.5 by Justin Houston. The Saints (3-6)...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Inside the Ravens-49ers 2013 New Orleans Super Bowl blackout

NEW ORLEANS -- There was fear about a terrorist attack, an anxious sprint down 280 feet of stairs and uncertainty about a mysterious guy in a dark uniform who questioned referees on the field about what's going to happen next. Super Bowl XLVII was supposed to be remembered for being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

