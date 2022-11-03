Read full article on original website
FDA Submits FSMA Traceability Final Rule Ahead of New Era of Smarter Food Safety Webinar
Meeting the November 7, 2022 deadline, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has submitted the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Final Rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods to the Office of the Federal Register (OFR). Publication is managed by OFR, and FDA anticipates publication of the Traceability Final Rule within one to two weeks.
These 3 Firms Helped Make Plant-Powered Anti-Microbe Tech Possible
Since the onset of the pandemic, antimicrobial fabrics have seen an uptick in demand in the home sector. But at the same time, some of the chemicals used to create antimicrobial properties in textiles have raised concerns of negative environmental impacts. With that in mind, Noble Biomaterials has launched a new antimicrobial finish for soft surface applications, Ionic+ Botanical. Ionic+ Botanical uses an EPA approval-pending, renewable citric-based technology applied as a topical fabric finish that’s rated at 50 wash cycles. “Ionic+ Botanical checks many boxes that bio-based technologies on the market struggle to meet,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer...
FDA Enters $41 Million Agreement with University of Maryland Food Safety Institute
The University of Maryland-based Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have entered a five-year, $41 million cooperative agreement that will expand JIFSAN’s work to increase the scientific knowledge required to mitigate foodborne illness and inform food safety policy.
