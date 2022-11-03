Read full article on original website
Navigating Global Real-Time Rails Poses Challenges in India
Globalization and the great digital shift are doing much to create new revenue opportunities for all manner of firms — large and small — that export their offerings (sometimes via platforms) into new markets. Reeju Datta, co-founder of Cashfree Payments, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that the...
Hopper Secures $96M From Capital One to Grow Travel App
Travel app Hopper has secured a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One, which led its Series F round in March 2021, and Hopper said it will use the funds to accelerate its growth across several fronts. For one thing, Hopper will continue to add new social commerce features in...
India’s Cashfree Payments Helps Speed Zepto’s Grocery Deliveries
Indian payments firm Cashfree Payments has formed a partnership with Zepto to help customers of the fast-delivery grocery service get their products quicker. The partnership lets Zepto customers choose any mode of payment — Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit card, credit card and net banking — supported by Cashfree Payments, according to a Monday (Nov. 7) press release..
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
$2 Billion Self-Hack Highlights DeFi’s Slow Crisis Reaction Problem
Decentralized finance has a control problem it must solve if it is to become the economic force supporters believe -- and opponents fear — that it can become. In March, Deloitte wrote that in DeFi “traditional financial services face a potentially existential moment that may challenge traditional business models,” adding that it “represents the most significant disruptive force on the global financial system.”
Airbnb Will Start Enabling Customers to See Total Price Including Fees
Airbnb has announced that it will start enabling customers to choose to see the total price of rentals — including all fees before taxes — in search results and on the map, filter and listing page. The company will also prioritize total price rather than nightly price in...
Meta Reportedly Preparing to Lay Off Thousands
Facebook owner Meta is reportedly set to begin massive layoffs this week, a first at that scale in the company’s history and the latest in a spate of job cuts in the tech sector. According to a Sunday (Nov. 6), Wall Street Journal report, sources familiar with the matter...
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies.
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Confronting the Challenge of B2B Payments Fraud
PYMNTS Intelligence: Confronting the Challenge of B2B Payments Fraud. Fraud is a concern on the minds of many corporate decision-makers at present, and with good reason: Nearly half of the organizations worldwide experienced some form of fraud within the last 24 months, including 52% of those with annual revenues over $10 billion. Of the latter, almost one in five reported an incident whose financial impact exceeded $50 million.
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments. International hiring among U.S. and U.K. businesses skyrocketed in 2021, with organizations primarily looking to expand their business into new markets and/or increase their market share in other countries. The second most common reason for hiring internationally was to find new talent, particularly among organizations that do not have many overseas employees.
Labour revives ID cards idea to reduce irregular immigration
The shadow immigration minister has raised the prospect of a Labour government introducing ID cards to help count how many people there are in Britain and reduce irregular immigration. According to Stephen Kinnock, the party is considering proposals to require everyone to apply for registration, while limiting the amount of...
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
Mobile is King as Digital Payments Gain Ground in GCC
Between growing smartphone penetration, the proliferation of new FinTech solutions and a growing shift from cash to digital payments, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has experienced a significant increase in digital payment volumes over the past two years. Data published last week by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB)...
Tesla recalls 40,000 U.S. vehicles over potential loss of power steering assist
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
