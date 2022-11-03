PYMNTS Intelligence: Confronting the Challenge of B2B Payments Fraud. Fraud is a concern on the minds of many corporate decision-makers at present, and with good reason: Nearly half of the organizations worldwide experienced some form of fraud within the last 24 months, including 52% of those with annual revenues over $10 billion. Of the latter, almost one in five reported an incident whose financial impact exceeded $50 million.

3 DAYS AGO