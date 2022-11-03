WRAL Investigates: Record year for roadside trash in NC is more than just an eyesore, it could be making your commute more bumpy

RALEIGH, N.C. — Election Day is almost here. The polls are set to open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in North Carolina. But we won't have final results for at least ten days. During the 2020 election, the time it took to get final results became a big issue. Many states took days to finalize their results. Election deniers claimed that was proof there was something criminal going on, and that we should have had the results on election night. There was no proof of any wrongdoing.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO