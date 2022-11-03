WRAL Investigates: Record year for roadside trash in NC is more than just an eyesore, it could be making your commute more bumpy

Read full article on original website
Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC
The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
NC's new 988 mental health hotline sees 22% year-to-year increase compared to old 1-800 number
North Carolina is seeing a 22% increase year-to-year increase in calls to its mental health hotline, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. On July 16, North Carolina launched its 988 mental health hotline. The 988 number replaced a longer 1-800 number tied...
North Carolina swing district may affect control of US House
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central to Democrats’ fight to fend off a red wave in the U.S. House is North Carolina, home to multiple districts with a slight political lean and one high-profile swing district that analysts have called a national bellwether for partisan control of Congress. North Carolina...
Here's why you don't get final results on Election Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — Election Day is almost here. The polls are set to open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in North Carolina. But we won't have final results for at least ten days. During the 2020 election, the time it took to get final results became a big issue. Many states took days to finalize their results. Election deniers claimed that was proof there was something criminal going on, and that we should have had the results on election night. There was no proof of any wrongdoing.
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, OKLA. — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
NC legislature election to decide extent of Republican power
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans aimed for super-sized control of the legislature for the next two years in Tuesday's election, while Democrats led by Gov. Roy Cooper sought to retain enough seats to keep his vetoes potent on issues such as abortion. Republicans are seeking at least two...
Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims. Catherine...
California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under...
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the so-called tipped wages...
Editorial: Show up! Vote! Make sure your voice is heard
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. How high are the stakes in the outcome of today’s elections?. Nothing more than the quality public education every child in North Carolina is promised by our state Constitution. That’s just for starters. How votes are cast will determine...
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one of...
Shaw knocks off rival St. Augustine's in double overtime Raleigh Classic
DURHAM, NC -- Shaw needed extra time Saturday afternoon at home at Durham County Stadium, but prevailed and beat rival Saint Augustine's 30-27 in double overtime in the annual Raleigh Classic. The Bears improved to 4-6 on the year and 4-4 in Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, while the Falcons...
