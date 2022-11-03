Funeral services for Joyce Taggart will take place Saturday, November 12 at 12 noon in the Cedar Creek Ward LDS Chapel. A viewing will take place on Friday, November 11, from 6-8 pm at Schwab Funeral Chapel in Thayne. A viewing will also take place prior from 10-11:45 am prior to the services at the church.

THAYNE, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO