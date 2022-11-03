Read full article on original website
Meta Reportedly Preparing to Lay Off Thousands
Facebook owner Meta is reportedly set to begin massive layoffs this week, a first at that scale in the company’s history and the latest in a spate of job cuts in the tech sector. According to a Sunday (Nov. 6), Wall Street Journal report, sources familiar with the matter...
Gizmodo
Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance
Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
DoorDash Offers Restaurants a Labor Shortage Lifeline
As restaurants continue to struggle with staffing issues, DoorDash has debuted a program designed to help its merchants retain employees. Merchant Benefits, which the delivery service calls “an industry-first program,” is designed to give merchants access to discounts on products and services, based on their needs, DoorDash said in a Monday (Nov. 7) news release. And these days, those needs include attracting and retaining staff.
India's Udaan Announces Layoffs in Wake of $120M Fundraise
One week after raising $120 million, Indian B2B eCommerce firm Udaan is laying off at least 350 workers in a bid to reach profitability and boost efficiency. According to multiple published reports this weekend (Nov. 5-6), the layoffs will affect between 350 and 1,000 employees at the company. “We believe...
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
FinTech IPO Index Down 2.7% as Opendoor and Upstart Cut Staff
The ranks are thinning at FinTech firms. In a week that’s seen its share of earnings announcements and a fourth rate hike from the Federal Reserve, a spate of layoffs also rocked the sector, including a few members of the FinTech IPO Index. The cuts are a response to...
Starbucks Seeks New Partners to Caffeinate Rewards
Starbucks plans to partner with additional companies for cross-brand rewards, driving customer acquisition and engagement for both parties. The coffeehouse giant, the world’s largest restaurant chain by revenue, shared Thursday (Nov. 3) on a call discussing the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results that the its recent rewards partnership with Delta Air Lines is the first such collaboration of more to come.
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments. International hiring among U.S. and U.K. businesses skyrocketed in 2021, with organizations primarily looking to expand their business into new markets and/or increase their market share in other countries. The second most common reason for hiring internationally was to find new talent, particularly among organizations that do not have many overseas employees.
Peloton Founders Raise $25M for D2C Rug Venture Ernesta
Ernesta, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) custom rug company launched by three of the founders of Peloton — John Foley, Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng — has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The capital will help Ernesta with its goal of expanding the domestic rug market —...
Walgreens-Backed VillageMD Nearing $9B Summit Health Deal
Walgreens-owned VillageMD is getting close to a $9 billion deal to merge with Summit Health, part of an ongoing trend of consumer health brands moving into primary care. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD, according to a Monday (Nov. 7) press release. The merger involves combining Village with Summit Health, which owns CityMD, an urgent care provider.
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Hopper Secures $96M From Capital One to Grow Travel App
Travel app Hopper has secured a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One, which led its Series F round in March 2021, and Hopper said it will use the funds to accelerate its growth across several fronts. For one thing, Hopper will continue to add new social commerce features in...
India’s Cashfree Payments Helps Speed Zepto’s Grocery Deliveries
Indian payments firm Cashfree Payments has formed a partnership with Zepto to help customers of the fast-delivery grocery service get their products quicker. The partnership lets Zepto customers choose any mode of payment — Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit card, credit card and net banking — supported by Cashfree Payments, according to a Monday (Nov. 7) press release..
DOJ Says Ex-MoviePass Execs Misled Investors
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a pair of former MoviePass executives with fraud, saying they misled investors about the health of the subscription movie ticket service. According to a Justice Department news release, MoviePass told investors its plan to offer $9.95 per month subscriptions for “unlimited” tickets was...
Walmart’s Flipkart Slows Hiring in Face of Strict Competition
Flipkart, the Walmart-owned Indian eCommerce company, is ending its string of acquisitions and slowing its hiring as it deals with tough competition from Amazon and Reliance. In an interview published Saturday (Nov. 5), CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy told The Financial Times that his company was moving away from the spending spree that saw it spend close to half a billion dollars on a range of different industries.
Cash-Strapped SMBs Tap Digital Tools to Ease Working Capital Challenges
The past few years have put the resilience of Main Street SMBs to the test, and they’re still not out of the woods. When the pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the great digital shift was focused on finding new ways to reach consumers, to find new delivery channels and navigate lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
27% of Retailers Want to Outsource Their Loyalty Programs
As consumers flock to the aisles, as they opt to move to in-store settings to get what they need, merchants need to keep them engaged, enough so that the browsing turns into buying. A key way to do so is for merchants to create a personalized experience in the brick-and-mortar...
