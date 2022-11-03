Read full article on original website
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
KOAT 7
Virgin Galactic 'on track' for commercial flights in 2023
Virgin Galactic hopes to begin commercial flights into suborbital space as soon as next spring, CEO Michael Colglazier told investors at a meeting Thursday to report the corporation's 2022 third-quarter financial results. The once-monthly flights will be aboard VSS Unity, which is launched inflight from the VMS Eve mothership. The...
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
Coty’s Small China Footprint Offers Both Potential and Protection, Says CEO Sue Nabi
COVID-19 lockdowns in China are weighing on the Estée Lauder Cos. earnings, but competitor Coty Inc., which broadly met Wall Street expectations in its first quarter, believes its small footprint in the country offers both protection and potential. China makes up just 4 percent of Coty’s net revenues, according to chief executive officer Sue Nabi, and while fragrance is doing well, the beauty company is planning to expand its makeup and skin care presence in the country once the lockdowns have eased. Coty recently told investors that in the skin care arena, its plan is to focus on Asia skin care...
Observer
Elon Musk Says He Now Works 120 Hours a Week
Elon Musk already had his hands full managing Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink. Since becoming the owner of Twitter in late October, his work schedule has gotten even more hectic and he now works about 120 hours a week, the world’s richest man said at the annual Ron Baron Conference in New York City on Nov. 4.
Coty beats quarterly revenue estimates as beauty demand sits pretty
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as higher prices and sturdy demand for its fragrances and cosmetics helped soften the hit from a strong U.S. dollar and the company's exit from Russia.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in one-day business trips
SYDNEY/CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Airlines around the world are ripping up schedules and bringing in new flights to cope with a COVID-triggered trend in corporate travel for executives like Jerome Harris - the scrapping of one-day business trips in favour of longer stays. For Sydney-based Harris, exhausting one-day treks...
The Wisk Aero Air Taxi is Passenger-Ready
In the race to create a commercially viable air taxi service, and let me be clear it is a race, Boeing-backed startup Wisk Aero has unveiled its latest eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off or Landing) aircraft. This offering from Wisk is an all-electric four-seater, which happens to be their sixth generation. Even more surprising, it doesn’t require a human pilot.
