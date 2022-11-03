Read full article on original website
Philip Mann
4d ago
I'm a little confused. everywhere I go almost everywhere is a help wanted sign. I don't have much that's for sure. but it's 71 the very top of my list is pay the rent
candycane
4d ago
Democrat, Ryan held the work session to discuss how bad the housing crisis has gotten.....fear not. The Biden Menustration has imported millions of illegal immigrants to improve rental availability. See illegals will sleep 9 to every room. You American's are spoiled and think you need your own apartment and you don't want to share your bed in shifts.
opb.org
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on the city’s latest push to address street camping and homelessness
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler talked with Think Out Loud Monday about City Council’s vote last week to enforce its street camping ban and create mass campsites where people can get shelter and services. The plan would create six large city-approved camping sites, build 20,000 units of affordable housing, and allow Portland leaders to prohibit unsanctioned camping on city streets.
thatoregonlife.com
Portland Announces Plan To Ban Homeless Encampments and Build Shelters
Portland was once defined by its roses and hiking trails. There were waterfalls, quiet sanctuaries, and paths through the temperate rainforest. Residents could bask in nature, or spend their time strolling through downtown streets, browsing, shopping, and exploring tiny shops. It wasn’t perfect. The city had its fair share of eccentricities, but that was part of the allure. Portland was weird, not unsafe.
kptv.com
ShotSpotter coming to Portland: putting controversial technology in the crosshairs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is on the verge of closing another year with record-breaking murders, driven by the increasing gun violence that’s plagued the city since the pandemic. As of Monday, there have been 82 homicides so far this year, compared to 90 in 2021. Portland Police report...
Readers respond: Charter change gets Portland back
The Portland Charter Amendment is a once-in-a lifetime chance to get our city back on track. (“Candace Avalos column: Portland’s future is on the ballot,” Oct. 23) Our city is broken, and Measure 26-228 isn’t just adequate, it’s brilliant. The amendment makes it easier to vote, easier to be represented, easier to govern, easier to be a great civil servant, easier to figure out who is in charge:
Beaverton receives $3M, invests in Downtown Loop Project
AM Extra learned some exciting news about Beaverton's downtown area as the number of restaurants and other local businesses continue to grow in the city.
Midcentury modern Rummer-built house in Beaverton for sale at $1,475,000
Fans of builder Robert Rummer, who introduced Oregon to atrium-centered midcentury modern houses, were the first to notice a rarity: A restored double-gable dwelling in Beaverton’s prized Oak Hills Historic District was for sale. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the single-level house on a quarter-acre lot at 15035 N.W. Perimeter...
opb.org
‘OPB Politics Now’: Portland’s new strategy on homeless camping
Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland city leaders voted this week on a plan that would ban unsanctioned homeless camping, move people living outdoors into large, government-sponsored camps and call on other government agencies to help raise billions of dollars to build affordable housing. It’s a radical...
Portland's push to address homelessness could hang on the election for Multnomah County chair
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the coming November midterm election will soon decide on a new chair for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. It's a powerful position, something like the chief executive of the county. And despite the City of Portland's well-publicized consternation over how to address homelessness, it's actually an office under the county's umbrella that is supposed to coordinate homeless services and hold the purse strings.
WWEEK
Where There’s Smoke, There’s Civic Neglect
Portland has some pretty flimsy regulations when it comes to outdoor camp and cooking fires—as well as camping in public spaces. And it can be argued that those weak regulations have contributed to what is now a gut-wrenching humanitarian crisis happening throughout our streets. What once felt like compassion...
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding
Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Transit Police arrest 17 during Public Safety Mission.
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
Portland homicide detectives look into death near Lloyd Center
The suspicious death of a man in a parking lot in the Lloyd District prompted Portland homicide detectives to take the lead role in the investigation.
KXL
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
Police shoot man trying to set fire to car in SE Portland, streets closed
Portland police shot a man Monday morning after officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call that a man was setting a car on fire in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. The call came in at 8:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southeast 83rd Ave. The caller...
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division Street line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand...
Oregon House candidate Kori Haynes claims college degree but hasn’t shown proof
Kori Haynes, a Republican candidate in a tight race with Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, for a seat in the Oregon House representing a portion of Clackamas County wrote in the official Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet that she has a two-year college degree, but she hasn’t shown proof of it.
Portland Switches To Well Water
Heavy rain since Friday has caused the Bull Run Reservoir to get cloudy with silt and debris, so the Portland Water Bureau has switched to the Columbia South Shore Well Field to provide all of the drinking water to the city.
