Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
State Reviewing Voter Fraud Complaint Against Supervisor of Elections Cowles
An elections fraud complaint has been filed against Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who also remains under additional pressure from whistleblower claims. The state of Florida has confirmed they are reviewing the complaint, which was received in September. West Orlando News recently obtained the complaint, which is available below, from the Department of State.
Elections 2022: Breaking down voter turnout among UCF students
The voter turnout rate for UCF students has been high in previous elections, but some students aren't voting as much in midterm elections compared to presidential elections. During the 2018 midterm elections, UCF students had a 48.3% voting turnout rate, according to UCF Today. Compared to the 2018 presidential election, there was nearly a 75% voting turnout rate for UCF students.
Election officials report voter intimidation at polling places in Volusia and Seminole counties
Central Florida elections officials say there’s a problem with election misinformation and voter intimidation. The supervisors of elections also want people to know that their vote is secure and that they should consider voting early. At a press conference Tuesday, Volusia County supervisor Lisa Lewis said it’s all well...
Two vie for seat in House
BREVARD COUNTY — Two local residents will go head-to-head in the upcoming election for House of Representatives, District 33. Hometown News is providing candidate profiles, so that our readers can become familiar with those who would like to serve Brevard County residents. Anthony Yantz. In what ways have you...
Only one can earn seat of Cocoa, Dist. 4
BREVARD COUNTY — This election season, two residents are hoping to earn your vote when it comes down to the city of Cocoa, Dist. 4. Hometown News is providing candidate profiles, so that our readers can become familiar with those who would like to serve Brevard County residents. Jennifer...
Orange County's rental notice ordinance helps some tenants stay housed
When rent went up from $1,000 to $1,500 earlier this year at the duplex Ivette Luna had rented month-to-month for seven years, the level of her stress increased as well. The Orange County Commission unanimously passed a rental notice Ordinance in July. The ordinance requires landlords to provide their tenants...
Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags
Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
Daytona Beach Shores business prepares for potential storm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Emergency leaders are advising people living along the coast to take precautions with a potential storm system moving towards Central Florida this week. What You Need To Know. Volusia County is advising people to take precautions as a potential storm system moves toward...
Ruined by Ian, Loughman Lakeside owner on edge about Nicole's path
MIMS, Fla. — As we wait for Subtropical Storm Nicole, and its potential impacts, it's a wait-and-see for one Brevard County restaurant owner. He's now on edge as Nicole tracks toward Florida's East Coast, with the potential to bring more rain to his property already flooded by Ian. What...
Volusia County Woman Claims $15 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot
ORMOND BEACH, Florida- The Florida Lottery announced that Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the $15 million FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot from the drawing held on July 23, 2022, at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. The Florida woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
