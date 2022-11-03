ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

State Reviewing Voter Fraud Complaint Against Supervisor of Elections Cowles

An elections fraud complaint has been filed against Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who also remains under additional pressure from whistleblower claims. The state of Florida has confirmed they are reviewing the complaint, which was received in September. West Orlando News recently obtained the complaint, which is available below, from the Department of State.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Elections 2022: Breaking down voter turnout among UCF students

The voter turnout rate for UCF students has been high in previous elections, but some students aren't voting as much in midterm elections compared to presidential elections. During the 2018 midterm elections, UCF students had a 48.3% voting turnout rate, according to UCF Today. Compared to the 2018 presidential election, there was nearly a 75% voting turnout rate for UCF students.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Two vie for seat in House

BREVARD COUNTY — Two local residents will go head-to-head in the upcoming election for House of Representatives, District 33. Hometown News is providing candidate profiles, so that our readers can become familiar with those who would like to serve Brevard County residents. Anthony Yantz. In what ways have you...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Only one can earn seat of Cocoa, Dist. 4

BREVARD COUNTY — This election season, two residents are hoping to earn your vote when it comes down to the city of Cocoa, Dist. 4. Hometown News is providing candidate profiles, so that our readers can become familiar with those who would like to serve Brevard County residents. Jennifer...
COCOA, FL
Bay News 9

Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole

CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Subtropical Storm Nicole bears down on Florida, Orlando-area counties distributing sandbags

Subtropical storm Nicole is heading this way and Orlando-area counties are distributing sandbags ahead of potential flooding. Nicole is currently several hundred miles east of the Bahamas and is expected to cut westward toward the islands and the Florida peninsula in the coming days. A hurricane watch has been issued by the National Hurricane Center from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre

OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
OCOEE, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach Shores business prepares for potential storm

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Emergency leaders are advising people living along the coast to take precautions with a potential storm system moving towards Central Florida this week. What You Need To Know. Volusia County is advising people to take precautions as a potential storm system moves toward...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Volusia County Woman Claims $15 Million Florida Lotto Jackpot

ORMOND BEACH, Florida- The Florida Lottery announced that Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the $15 million FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot from the drawing held on July 23, 2022, at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. The Florida woman chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

