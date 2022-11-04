Dear the lesbians (and handful of straights) who saw Tàr , thank you for doing your part! As a gift, I've compiled the following tweets about Mrs. Lydia Tàr slash the movie based on her. If you have not seen Tàr, do not read this post because you won't get the tweets and you'll just feel silly for not seeing the movie. Anyway, enjoy!

that viral video of lydia tár guest teaching the juliard class: @phntmthrd 05:42 AM - 26 Oct 2022

Can’t stand all these fake Lydia Tár “fans” who never even heard of her before the movie 😤 @aspaul 12:57 AM - 03 Nov 2022

I saw Lydia Tár at a grocery store in Los Angeles yesterday. I told her how cool it was to meet her in person, but I didn’t want to be a douche and bother her and ask her for photos or anything. She said, “Oh, like you’re doing now?” @phosphor_glow 09:00 PM - 28 Oct 2022

if lydia tár isn’t real then which lesbian fingerblasted me to symphony no.9 in e minor last night @dunwaIl 02:09 PM - 28 Oct 2022

I heard Lydia Tár made her special salad dressing for a Russian cellist and Sharon is NOT happy. @cameronscheetz 06:05 PM - 28 Oct 2022

Lydia Tár watching Cate Blanchett win her third Oscar for playing her (she was not invited to the ceremony) @Film_Butt 01:00 PM - 31 Oct 2022

the lydia tár you see in the movie is not the lydia tár i know. yes, lydia has made some mistakes - haven’t we all? - but she is also an exceedingly kind and generous person who was there for me through some very rough times. shame on hollywood @andylevy 08:29 PM - 28 Oct 2022

every tweet about Lydia Tár going viral like police didn't find human remains and evidence of cannibalism in her LA home that she sold in 2013 @tylergilfoster 03:33 AM - 29 Oct 2022

Just saw Lydia Tár wandering around the food court in the Century City mall @allyroche 03:09 AM - 03 Nov 2022

looks like Twitter is already bringing back some of the suspended accounts. here we go… @johnsemley3000 09:59 PM - 02 Nov 2022

The greatest trick Lydia Tár ever pulled was convincing the world she didn’t exist @isaacfeldberg 01:05 PM - 28 Oct 2022

Fyi, Lydia Tár won her Emmy for her appearance on The Muppet Show. @FantomasCinema 03:17 PM - 30 Oct 2022

Lydia Tár is not real but she did date Holland Taylor from 2003 to 2006. @louisvirtel 03:54 PM - 28 Oct 2022

Just met this great girl at the dyke bar. Her name is Linda Tarr, beautiful older mommy domme. She plays piano like me and we even talked all about the Kingdom Hearts Symphony playing at the Alex in Glendale. I think she might be the one! @carolaverygrant 01:19 AM - 30 Oct 2022

Off to the airport via the Queens-Midtown Tunnel like my role model Lydia Tár. @aliarikan 04:02 PM - 02 Nov 2022

me under my viral tweet: wow this really blew up lol. lydia tar is real @bmrow 12:08 PM - 26 Oct 2022

lydia tár is real she places a baton and a power suit under your pillow every time you lose a tooth @McHenryJD 12:46 PM - 28 Oct 2022

Amazing! EGOT recipient Lydia Tár is on Hot Ones to promote the release of her upcoming TárTár sauce. Wishing her well! @AahilDayani 03:21 PM - 27 Oct 2022

Lydia Tár: *is a despicable person*Lesbian Twitter: "she calls herself a uhaul lesbian and says good girl" @sapphicfrances 10:58 PM - 29 Oct 2022

Bye, seeing Tàr again.