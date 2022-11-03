Read full article on original website
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
Are you voting on Nov. 8? For some Milwaukee residents, the question is complicated.
Residents who were asked this question gave a variety of answers for what they would do in this election that features races from U.S. senator and governor on down to Milwaukee County sheriff. The Nov. 8 election also will offer hints on the state’s direction on a variety of topics...
In final days, Evers asks Wisconsin voters to worry about Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout
Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of mind for me,” he...
Local grow-your-own movement blossoms in America’s Dairyland
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. Sarah Bressler fell in love with growing food during an internship in urban farming her senior year of college. Now, she is the farm manager at the Hunger Task Force based out of Milwaukee, where she manages a 208-acre farm that provides half a million pounds of produce to its food bank each year.
Has Milwaukee’s homicide rate nearly doubled in the past two years?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Erin Gretzinger / Wisconsin...
The baby formula shortage is easing. Here’s what Wisconsin parents and caregivers should know.￼
News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. A nationwide baby...
In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. In two decades of street outreach on Milwaukee’s south side, evangelical pastor...
