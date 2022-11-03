ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HGTV's Home Town Finally Announced When Season 7 Will Premiere, And There's More Good News For Ben And Erin Napier's Fans

Home Town wrapped its previous set of episodes back at the beginning of April, so fans are, understandably, eager to know when the HGTV hit will be back for Season 7. While we know that hosts/home renovation experts Erin and Ben Napier will actually be back on our screens this holiday season when they appear in their first Christmas movie , viewers are in for another treat soon, as their popular series will premiere a new season before long, but there’s also more good news for their fans.

When Home Town Season 7 Will Premiere

The Napiers have certainly stayed busy since the last season of their show aired in early 2022, with Erin frequently posting on Instagram about everything from their daughter’s birthday to why she took a bit of a social media break a few months back, and the mom of two even publishing a book and doing her first ever interview without her woodworker husband. However, those who love Home Town will always want more of the show that first brought the industrious couple into our lives, and it was recently announced by Deadline that Season 7 will hit HGTV on December 4!

We’ve watched as the duo has helped a number of people in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi find homes that they’ve then pulled out all the stops to renovate and turn into their clients' perfect sanctuary, but the upcoming set of episodes will put some additional focus on our hosts. They bought a country home a while back, and viewers will get to watch as they turn the space into something reminiscent of an English-style home for them to get away in when they need to relax with their young daughters .

While this is magnificent news on its own, viewers are in for even more of Ben and Erin, as the series has also been given an order of an additional 20 episodes, with those set to air in 2023.

Now, lest you think that with a Christmas movie and a lot more Home Town on the way that these are all of the updates from Napier-land, you should know that you are incorrect. Though the franchise-starting series won’t be back until early December, fans will also be able to watch the couple on November 27, when Home Town: Christmas in Laurel airs. The brand new one-hour special will feature the popular twosome preparing some of the beloved Southern foods that they enjoy making specifically for the holiday season, as they also revisit what they consider to be their most unforgettable home restoration projects.

We don’t know yet what time their holiday special will air, but with so much new content coming from them over the next several weeks, it’s clear that everything will be coming up Napier for the foreseeable future.

