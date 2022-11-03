ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ysidro, CA

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining

You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

Election Day tests voters and voting systems amid election lies

Even before the outcomes are decided, the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections arrives Tuesday with an intense focus on voting itself after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories ignited by former President Donald Trump following his loss in the last presidential election. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses

Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

DOJ to monitor voting sites in these 64 cities and counties

(The Hill) – The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states around the country on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. “Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

America’s election systems are more than just machines – they’re people, who are overworked, underpaid and feeling pressured

(The Conversation) – When people think about making elections secure, they often think about voting machines, cybersecurity and mechanical threats. They don’t think about people. Since 2016, when there was evidence of computer hacking that did not affect the election’s results, the federal government has taken significant steps...
FOX2Now

Possible record voter turnout for midterm election

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — It appears the final push to motivate voters on issues like the economy and abortion is working since early numbers indicate there could be record voter turnout for a midterm election. Republicans are banking on concerns about inflation driving voter support. “Inflation is very high and...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Poll: Voters reveal top issues on eve of midterms

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters found inflation is the issue most are weighing as they decide who to cast their ballots for. A majority also said they are more motivated to vote in this midterm than in previous midterm cycles. The survey...
FOX2Now

Can I drop a ballot off for someone else?

(NEXSTAR) – For many voters, election day comes with the same work, school and other demands of a normal Tuesday. You may find yourself wondering if someone – perhaps a family member – might be able to drop off a ballot for you. The answer is yes...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX2Now

Here are the biggest donors in the midterm elections

Rich Americans spent big this midterm season to impact down-ballot races for their candidates of choice. The 2022 midterm election cycle has seen a boom in spending in the lead-up to Election Day. Research group OpenSecrets estimates that federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018. Even...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy