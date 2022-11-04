ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonal Workers, What's Your Worst Horror Story From Working Retail?

By Tessa Fahey
 5 days ago

The holiday season is fast approaching, and with it comes chaotic shopping experiences. So, if you've worked in retail during the holiday season, we want to know your horror stories.

Maybe you witnessed a battle between two dads trying to buy their kids the last Wii.

Perhaps you saw someone set Home Alone- style traps to prevent anyone from getting to the Black Friday deals before them.

Or, maybe you got elbowed in the face by people rushing to the checkout and ended up with a black eye for the holidays.

So, comment your story below! Or, if you'd like to remain more anonymous, you can submit your story here . The best stories will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

