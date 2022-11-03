Elon Musk has discussed putting all of Twitter behind a paywall as a new way for the company to make money as advertisers flee, according to a new report. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the conversations, Platformer claims Musk floated introducing a subscription fee for all users of the platform during meetings with his venture capitalist adviser David Sacks. One possibility allegedly discussed would be to allow everyone to use the site for a limited time before a subscription would be needed to continue browsing. News of the potential paywall comes after Musk slashed Twitter’s workforce and sparked a user backlash by introducing plans to charge $8 a month for blue-check verification on the site.Read it at Platformer

22 MINUTES AGO