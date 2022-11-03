Read full article on original website
Related
An early Twitter investor says Elon Musk is 'straight-up alone' and 'winging' his rapid changes to the social media giant
Chris Sacca criticized Musk's "move fast and alone" approach to Twitter and said he needed to surround himself with people "to push back."
Musk Considering Putting ALL of Twitter Behind a Paywall: Report
Elon Musk has discussed putting all of Twitter behind a paywall as a new way for the company to make money as advertisers flee, according to a new report. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the conversations, Platformer claims Musk floated introducing a subscription fee for all users of the platform during meetings with his venture capitalist adviser David Sacks. One possibility allegedly discussed would be to allow everyone to use the site for a limited time before a subscription would be needed to continue browsing. News of the potential paywall comes after Musk slashed Twitter’s workforce and sparked a user backlash by introducing plans to charge $8 a month for blue-check verification on the site.Read it at Platformer
How to quit Twitter – and where to go instead
Another Twitter exodus has begun. Since Elon Musk first made a bid to acquire the social network, some users have expressed concern at the direction the site could take under his ownership. A narrow focus on “free speech” that seemed defined specifically to please his rightwing American supporters, a predilection for misinformation and a fundamental refusal to acknowledge the concerns of those with more experience running a social network all boded ill.
Carrefour plans investments and savings to tackle inflation
PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) will step up its expansion in e-commerce, open more discount stores and cut costs as part of boss Alexandre Bompard's new strategy to accelerate the turnaround at Europe's largest food retailer amid soaring inflation.
Factbox-Renault unveils big overhaul in drive to boost profits
PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault on Tuesday announced a big overhaul to split its operations into five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and list its electric vehicle unit on the market from next year.
Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer (BAYGn.DE) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as a temporary price boost for its glyphosate-based weedkillers made up for a decline in sales of its stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
Renault to split into 5 businesses in profitability drive
PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) announced a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities in five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles unit through a stock market listing next year.
Oil prices dip on China demand worries
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as recession concerns and worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in top crude importer China heightened fears of lower fuel demand.
Comments / 0