Turkish bankers fear regulatory burden will reverse profit boom
ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish banks, now enjoying record profits, face a painful reversal of fortune next year as tough regulations loosen their grip on balance sheets. Bank executives have become so concerned at government policy that some have launched a rare revolt in recent weeks.
U.S. small business sentiment falls in October -NFIB
Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. small-business confidence edged down in October as stubbornly high inflation weighed on sentiment and more owners forecast a deteriorating outlook for the economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.
COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies.
World Bank will host facility for climate disaster risk - Malpass
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank will host a new facility that will help countries that suffer heavy economic loss due to climate change-driven disasters, its president David Malpass said on Tuesday.
