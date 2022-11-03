ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
"She wants me to force my daughter to share her bedroom with my niece." A homeless woman's demands irritate her sister.

In childhood and adolescence, siblings are friends, confidants, and role models. In adulthood, they are still a source of support. When you were kids, it was fun to have your brother or sister around all the time. There was always someone to play with, plan with, or blame when you got in trouble. But even if your brother or sister is your best friend, it can be good and bad to live with them as an adult. Just because you’re cut from the same cloth, that doesn't mean you'll always agree on everything.
“I’ll give it to the maid,” Sister-in-law scoffs at her expensive birthday gift, mortifies giver

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Alison was very close to her brother, Chris, when they were growing up. This is because they didn’t have the greatest family life. Their parents both worked all the time and when their father wasn’t working he was sitting in his recliner in front of the TV, yelling at the news while he drank beer after beer… and then started yelling at his kids.
Mom thought she ordered small backpacks for her kids but received huge ones instead

This mom on TikTok ordered small backpacks for her toddlers that were as big as the kids themselves, and viewers can’t stop cracking up over the hilarious visual. A new school year means new school supplies, and when it comes to backpacks, size matters, especially when you’re barely in kindergarten. TikToker and parent Taylor Negley (@taynegley) discovered this when the backpacks she had ordered ended up being bigger than expected, and the backpack-to-child ratio very much amused viewers.

