LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Alabama vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Set
The Alabama football team will play host to the Austin Peay Governors at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19. The Governors sit on the schedule as the traditional cupcake game before the Iron Bowl and as such, the game has been given the traditional cupcake game kickoff: 11 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
After LSU loss, Analyst calls 2022 Nick Saban's 'worst coaching job'
Alabama football will likely miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its 2014 inception this season after suffering its second loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at LSU. No two-loss team has ever reached the playoff, and even reaching the SEC Championship Game will now be a hurdle with Alabama a game behind LSU in the SEC West standings as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.
Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU
A pair of players each from offense, defense and special teams were all named to this week's list.
Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday of Ole Miss Week
Saban spoke with reporters as his team begins preparations for the Rebels.
LSU hit with another $250k fine after fans storm field celebrating win against Bama
BATON ROUGE - LSU will have to pay another $250,000 fine after fans stormed the field in Tiger Stadium Saturday night to celebrate a win against Alabama. LSU said Monday that the school's athletics department will pay the cost. Fans like Alejandra Rodriguez were among the thousands of LSU fans...
Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama's loss at LSU, says it feels like window on Tide dynasty is closing
Paul Finebaum has been around the SEC long enough, and around Nick Saban’s Alabama tenure specifically, enough to know that seemingly every time the Crimson Tide lose, people wonder if the dynasty is over. But, after a 32-31 overtime loss at LSU on Saturday night, those questions are once...
Tide Turns: LSU takes control of SEC West
Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards on LSU’s first possession in overtime and then tossed a two-point pass to Mason Taylor for the win as No. 15 LSU upset 6th ranked Alabama 32-31 before a sellout crowd of more than 102 thousand at Tiger Stadium.
Lane Kiffin Says Nick Saban Thrives From ‘Dynasty Over’ Talks
Lane Kiffin did not waste any time at his Monday afternoon press conference claiming that Alabama head coach Nick Saban's prime is not behind him just yet. When he saw quotes from Paul Finebaum saying the Nick Saban dynasty is over, Kiffin immediately explained that every time people start to talk about Saban's career coming to an end, they are basically giving the GOAT even more fuel.
LSU fan charges Nick Saban with close fists during wild on-field celebration
An LSU fan appeared to approach Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban with close fist after Tiger fans stormed the field when they defeated the Crimson Tide Saturday. A video shot by Patrick Greenfield shows Saban attempting to leave the field and an LSU fan started to approach him before he was pushed out the way by Saban’s state trooper escorts. The video can be streamed below:
Nick Saban takes rough fall to ground during sideline collision
Nick Saban took a rough fall early in the game at LSU on Saturday night following an incomplete pass as cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry spilled over into the sideline. Alabama had an early interception, but the Crimson Tide defense got a pair of sacks early to slow down the LSU offense.
Nick Saban comments on Alabama's OT loss to No. 10 LSU: 'I'm responsible for this stuff'
Nick Saban is not used to losing 2 times in one regular season. Even still, that was his reality Saturday night in a 32-31 loss to LSU. The Tigers decided to go for 2 in overtime, putting the game on the line for the risky win. Brian Kelly’s gamble paid off and now LSU is in control of the SEC West.
Largest Bet Ever Made at L'Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
It happened big time over the weekend in Baton Rouge. And no, it didn't involve the Alabama-LSU game.
Harris leads UTSA to 44-38 win over UAB in double overtime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth quarter, then found him again for […]
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Birmingham, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Helena Middle School basketball team will have a game with Berry Middle School on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00.
Winfield, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Fayette County High School basketball team will have a game with Winfield High School on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00.
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
AHSAA Playoffs – First Round=. Cornerstone Christian 72, North River Christian Academy 51. Patrician Academy 55, Abbeville Christian Academy 13.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
