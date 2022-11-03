ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

What's Trending On Netflix November 2022: Daily Top 10

By Jason Wiese
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpCHa_0ixqAeSE00

We are getting deeper into the fall season, which means that audiences will likely want to spend more time watching the best movies on Netflix and, also, the best TV shows on Netflix inside. Usually, a good way to determine what is worth streaming next is checking out what appears on the Netflix Top 10 each day. Let's see what titles have earned a place on Netflix's trending page each day for the month of November 2022 below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fezt_0ixqAeSE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Top 10 For Thursday, November 3, 2022

There were new additions to behold among the movies and TV shows on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, November 3, 2022 -- including an overlooked thriller from 2012 and the latest true crime docuseries on Netflix -- among a few other notable updates.

Netflix Top Movies On Thursday, November 3, 2022

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. were still dominated by The Bad Guys, The Good Nurse , and All Quiet on the Western Front , but The Takeover would take over fourth place after making an impressive jump from Number Nine. Occupying that spot was the Sam Worthington-led, 2012 thriller Man on a Ledge , entering the ranks for the first time.

  • 1. The Bad Guys
  • 2. The Good Nurse
  • 3. All Quiet on the Western Front
  • 4. The Takeover
  • 5. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 6. Oblivion
  • 7. The School for Good and Evil
  • 8. Sing 2
  • 9. Man on a Ledge
  • 10. Wild is the Wind

Netflix Top TV Shows On Thursday, November 3, 2022

Making an impressive leap from fifth place to first was Love is Blind , which brought Inside Man down to second place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Meanwhile, Killer Sally -- a new docuseries about a marriage between two bodybuilders that ended with murder -- made its debut on the list at Number Four.

  • 1. Love is Blind
  • 2. Inside Man
  • 3. From Scratch
  • 4. Killer Sally
  • 5. The Watcher
  • 6. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
  • 7. Big Mouth
  • 8. I Am a Stalker
  • 9. Drink Masters
  • 10. Unsolved Mysteries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4eMz_0ixqAeSE00

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Netflix Top 10 For Wednesday, November 2, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, we saw three new additions to the movies on the Netflix Top 10 -- one of which was crowned a new champion. The most popular TV shows on Netflix also gained a new leader.

Netflix Top Movies On Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Former champion The Good Nurse fell to second place, along with All Quiet on the Western Front being sent to third, on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. with the addition of The Bad Guys — 2022’s star-studded animated comedy . Other new additions entering the ranks included 2013’s Tom Cruise-led dystopian sci-fi thriller Oblivion in fifth place and new, Dutch action drama The Takeover debuting at Number Nine.

  • 1. The Bad Guys
  • 2. The Good Nurse
  • 3. All Quiet on the Western Front
  • 4. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 5. Oblivion
  • 6. Wild is the Wind
  • 7. The School for Good and Evil
  • 8. Sing 2
  • 9. The Takeover
  • 10. Wendell & Wild

Netflix Top TV Shows On Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Bringing From Scratch down to second place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. was Inside Man — 2022’s star-studded limited series crime drama written by Steven Moffat. We also saw the return of Netflix’s revival of the fascinating true crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries in eight place and the end of Dahmer ’s spree on the list  (for now, at least) as The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself rounded out the bottom.

  • 1. Inside Man
  • 2. From Scratch
  • 3. The Watcher
  • 4. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  • 5. Love is Blind
  • 6. I Am a Stalker
  • 7. Big Mouth
  • 8. Unsolved Mysteries
  • 9. Drink Masters
  • 10. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6yr6_0ixqAeSE00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Top 10 For Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, may have marked the end of the Halloween season, but many of the movies and TV shows on the Netflix Top 10 begged to differ. See for yourself below.

Netflix Top Movies On Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Many families must have revisited Hubie Halloween after trick-or-treating commenced on 2022's All Hallow's Eve, judging by its return to Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. in ninth place. Other not-so-scary movies on the list included the second of the Hotel Transylvania movies in third place and Wendell & Wild ( starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) at Number Six, while The Good Nurse and All Quiet on the Western Front continued to lead.

  • 1. The Good Nurse
  • 2. All Quiet on the Western Front
  • 3. Hotel Transylvania 2
  • 4. Wild is the Wind
  • 5. The School for Good and Evil
  • 6. Wendell & Wild
  • 7. Sing 2
  • 8. Blade of the 47 Ronin
  • 9. Hubie Halloween
  • 10. The Chalk Line

Netflix Top TV Shows On Tuesday, November 1, 2022

People who stayed home on Halloween apparently caught the premiere of the British miniseries crime drama Inside Man , which entered the ranks of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. in eighth place. Others took the time to catch up on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and The Watcher , which remained in second and third below the Zoe Saldaña-led romance , From Scratch .

  • 1. From Scratch
  • 2. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
  • 3. The Watcher
  • 4. I Am a Stalker
  • 5. Love is Blind
  • 6. Big Mouth
  • 7. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself
  • 8. Inside Man
  • 9. Drink Masters
  • 10. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

To those with a Netflix subscription who have already put in the time to binge all the popular titles listed above, never fear. There will always be new programming to forward on 2022’s Netflix TV show schedule and among the many upcoming Netflix movies to be found on a semi-weekly basis. Be sure to check back here each day for our report on what titles ended up trending on the Netflix Top 10.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
netflixjunkie.com

Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy