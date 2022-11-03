What's Trending On Netflix November 2022: Daily Top 10

We are getting deeper into the fall season, which means that audiences will likely want to spend more time watching the best movies on Netflix and, also, the best TV shows on Netflix inside. Usually, a good way to determine what is worth streaming next is checking out what appears on the Netflix Top 10 each day. Let's see what titles have earned a place on Netflix's trending page each day for the month of November 2022 below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Top 10 For Thursday, November 3, 2022

There were new additions to behold among the movies and TV shows on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, November 3, 2022 -- including an overlooked thriller from 2012 and the latest true crime docuseries on Netflix -- among a few other notable updates.

Netflix Top Movies On Thursday, November 3, 2022

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. were still dominated by The Bad Guys, The Good Nurse , and All Quiet on the Western Front , but The Takeover would take over fourth place after making an impressive jump from Number Nine. Occupying that spot was the Sam Worthington-led, 2012 thriller Man on a Ledge , entering the ranks for the first time.

1. The Bad Guys

2. The Good Nurse

3. All Quiet on the Western Front

4. The Takeover

5. Hotel Transylvania 2

6. Oblivion

7. The School for Good and Evil

8. Sing 2

9. Man on a Ledge

10. Wild is the Wind

Netflix Top TV Shows On Thursday, November 3, 2022

Making an impressive leap from fifth place to first was Love is Blind , which brought Inside Man down to second place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Meanwhile, Killer Sally -- a new docuseries about a marriage between two bodybuilders that ended with murder -- made its debut on the list at Number Four.

1. Love is Blind

2. Inside Man

3. From Scratch

4. Killer Sally

5. The Watcher

6. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

7. Big Mouth

8. I Am a Stalker

9. Drink Masters

10. Unsolved Mysteries

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Netflix Top 10 For Wednesday, November 2, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, we saw three new additions to the movies on the Netflix Top 10 -- one of which was crowned a new champion. The most popular TV shows on Netflix also gained a new leader.

Netflix Top Movies On Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Former champion The Good Nurse fell to second place, along with All Quiet on the Western Front being sent to third, on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. with the addition of The Bad Guys — 2022’s star-studded animated comedy . Other new additions entering the ranks included 2013’s Tom Cruise-led dystopian sci-fi thriller Oblivion in fifth place and new, Dutch action drama The Takeover debuting at Number Nine.

1. The Bad Guys

2. The Good Nurse

3. All Quiet on the Western Front

4. Hotel Transylvania 2

5. Oblivion

6. Wild is the Wind

7. The School for Good and Evil

8. Sing 2

9. The Takeover

10. Wendell & Wild

Netflix Top TV Shows On Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Bringing From Scratch down to second place on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. was Inside Man — 2022’s star-studded limited series crime drama written by Steven Moffat. We also saw the return of Netflix’s revival of the fascinating true crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries in eight place and the end of Dahmer ’s spree on the list (for now, at least) as The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself rounded out the bottom.

1. Inside Man

2. From Scratch

3. The Watcher

4. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

5. Love is Blind

6. I Am a Stalker

7. Big Mouth

8. Unsolved Mysteries

9. Drink Masters

10. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Top 10 For Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Tuesday, November 1, 2022, may have marked the end of the Halloween season, but many of the movies and TV shows on the Netflix Top 10 begged to differ. See for yourself below.

Netflix Top Movies On Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Many families must have revisited Hubie Halloween after trick-or-treating commenced on 2022's All Hallow's Eve, judging by its return to Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. in ninth place. Other not-so-scary movies on the list included the second of the Hotel Transylvania movies in third place and Wendell & Wild ( starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) at Number Six, while The Good Nurse and All Quiet on the Western Front continued to lead.

1. The Good Nurse

2. All Quiet on the Western Front

3. Hotel Transylvania 2

4. Wild is the Wind

5. The School for Good and Evil

6. Wendell & Wild

7. Sing 2

8. Blade of the 47 Ronin

9. Hubie Halloween

10. The Chalk Line

Netflix Top TV Shows On Tuesday, November 1, 2022

People who stayed home on Halloween apparently caught the premiere of the British miniseries crime drama Inside Man , which entered the ranks of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. in eighth place. Others took the time to catch up on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and The Watcher , which remained in second and third below the Zoe Saldaña-led romance , From Scratch .

1. From Scratch

2. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

3. The Watcher

4. I Am a Stalker

5. Love is Blind

6. Big Mouth

7. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself

8. Inside Man

9. Drink Masters

10. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

To those with a Netflix subscription who have already put in the time to binge all the popular titles listed above, never fear. There will always be new programming to forward on 2022’s Netflix TV show schedule and among the many upcoming Netflix movies to be found on a semi-weekly basis. Be sure to check back here each day for our report on what titles ended up trending on the Netflix Top 10.