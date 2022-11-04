The "Degrassi" Reboot Has Seemingly Been Canceled, And Fans Aren't Happy
By Kelly Martinez
It's a sad day for Degrassi fans. The much-anticipated reboot of the beloved teen drama is reportedly no longer moving forward at HBO Max.
"The new leadership has canceled and written off projects aimed at children and teens for HBO Max," the Wall Street Journal reported . "Shows no longer going forward include Charlotte’s Web , a co-production with Sesame Workshop, and Degrassi , a co-production with WildBrain Studios."
Other high-profile projects, such as the nearly completed film Batgirl , were also axed by HBO Max in recent months.
In January, HBO Max announced a series order consisting of 10 hourlong episodes. The new Degrassi was expected to launch sometime in 2023, with Lara Azzopardi ( The Bold Type , 911 ) and Julia Cohen ( Riverdale , A Million Little Things ) acting as showrunners.
The Degrassi franchise was created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood in 1979, originally a series of short films called The Kids of Degrassi Street. The TV series Degrassi Junior High launched on CBC in 1987, followed by Degrassi High from 1989–1991, and eventually Degrassi: The Next Generation , which ran from 2001–2015. Another series, Degrassi: Next Class , aired on Netflix from 2016–2017.
Over the years, the teen drama has received numerous accolades, including 14 Canadian Screen Awards, four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, two International Emmy Awards, and a Peabody Award. The series has been praised for its raw depiction of teenage issues such as sexuality, addiction, teenage pregnancy, abortion, and mental health.
Degrassi fans are reacting to the news:
So far, HBO Max has not commented directly on the show's cancellation, but we'll let you know if there's any updates!
