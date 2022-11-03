ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Executive George Latimer Cuts County Property Tax Levy By $6 Million Dollars In 2023 Proposed Operating Budget

 3 days ago
westchestergov.com

MetroCard Van Increases Services Hours in Westchester County in November

Westchester County’s full-service MetroCard Mobile Van, provided by the County’s Department of Transportation in conjunction with the MTA New York City Transit Authority, will be making rounds throughout the County to assist riders interested in purchasing MetroCards. The van will have increased hours starting this month, in order to better serve the community. See below for Nov. schedule.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

9W Bike Shop Property, Franklin Avenue Mixed-Use, Madison Avenue Acreage All Sell; Myrtle Avenue Redevelopment Continues

DeMan Motor Sports Acquires 9W Bike Shop Location in Upper Nyack. Rick DeMan of Deman Motor Sports, at 700 Bradley Hill Road in Blauvelt, has purchased the former location of the 9W Bike Shop on North Highland Avenue (Route 9W) in Upper Nyack. The 1.44 acre lot at 530 North Highland Avenue has a 4,050 square foot building constructed in 1970.
NYACK, NY
westchestergov.com

Westchester County To Host A Household Recycling Day Event At The Charles Point Resource Recovery Facility In Peekskill

Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will be conducting a Household Recycling Day (HRD) Event on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charles Point Resource Recovery Facility, 3 John Walsh Blvd., in Peekskill. The upcoming event in Peekskill will be the fifth HRD event of 2022, giving residents across the County an opportunity to conveniently and safely dispose of their household wastes.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Hike in Darien Tipping Fees Sparks Loss of Large Customer, Added Charges

DARIEN – The town’s Department of Public Works raised solid waste fees at its transfer station last month leading directly to the loss of one large customer and additional charges for some residents. Keith Pensiero, owner of Darien Disposal, told CT Examiner that he planned to continue to...
DARIEN, CT
yonkerstimes.com

The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans

I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Westchester Land Trust Protects Scenic Overlook in Peekskill, City of Peekskill to Own and Manage Land for Conservation and Public Views

Westchester Land Trust (WLT) and the City of Peekskill have announced the permanent protection of a scenic viewshed property in Peekskill, overlooking the Hudson River, Hudson Highlands, and City of Peekskill. Located on Crompond Road, the City prioritized this property for preservation nearly 15 years ago. WLT now holds a conservation easement on the land, which will ensure it remains public open space in perpetuity. The City owns the land and will manage its natural resource and public access plans.
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus

A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
KINGSTON, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Immigrant families scammed out of $5M in fake Bay Ridge condos

More than 20 families who were duped while trying to start a life in Bay Ridge are hopeful that they’ll be able to get restitution after Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that her office will sue the man responsible for selling them non-existent condos in Brooklyn. Xi...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say

The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

