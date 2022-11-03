Westchester County Executive George Latimer Cuts County Property Tax Levy By $6 Million Dollars In 2023 Proposed Operating Budget

Read full article on original website
westchestergov.com
MetroCard Van Increases Services Hours in Westchester County in November
Westchester County’s full-service MetroCard Mobile Van, provided by the County’s Department of Transportation in conjunction with the MTA New York City Transit Authority, will be making rounds throughout the County to assist riders interested in purchasing MetroCards. The van will have increased hours starting this month, in order to better serve the community. See below for Nov. schedule.
rcbizjournal.com
9W Bike Shop Property, Franklin Avenue Mixed-Use, Madison Avenue Acreage All Sell; Myrtle Avenue Redevelopment Continues
DeMan Motor Sports Acquires 9W Bike Shop Location in Upper Nyack. Rick DeMan of Deman Motor Sports, at 700 Bradley Hill Road in Blauvelt, has purchased the former location of the 9W Bike Shop on North Highland Avenue (Route 9W) in Upper Nyack. The 1.44 acre lot at 530 North Highland Avenue has a 4,050 square foot building constructed in 1970.
westchestergov.com
Westchester County To Host A Household Recycling Day Event At The Charles Point Resource Recovery Facility In Peekskill
Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will be conducting a Household Recycling Day (HRD) Event on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charles Point Resource Recovery Facility, 3 John Walsh Blvd., in Peekskill. The upcoming event in Peekskill will be the fifth HRD event of 2022, giving residents across the County an opportunity to conveniently and safely dispose of their household wastes.
ctexaminer.com
Hike in Darien Tipping Fees Sparks Loss of Large Customer, Added Charges
DARIEN – The town’s Department of Public Works raised solid waste fees at its transfer station last month leading directly to the loss of one large customer and additional charges for some residents. Keith Pensiero, owner of Darien Disposal, told CT Examiner that he planned to continue to...
yonkerstimes.com
The Future of the Local Mall: The Galleria at White Plains, to Focus on Residential Development and Amenity-Based Retail
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank, owner of The Galleria at White Plains, took a major step in securing the future success of downtown White Plains, New York, today forming a new joint venture partnership with two of the most prominent players in the White Plains and NYC Metro real estate market: SL Green Realty Corp. and the Cappelli Organization.
News 12
DEC issues stop work order for South Blooming Grove construction project
A construction project in the fast-growing community of South Blooming Grove appears to be on hold after the state found the project violates state law. The Department of Environmental Conservation issued four stop work orders for alleged failure to secure the required state permit, most recently in September, at 505 Clove Road.
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
riverjournalonline.com
Westchester Land Trust Protects Scenic Overlook in Peekskill, City of Peekskill to Own and Manage Land for Conservation and Public Views
Westchester Land Trust (WLT) and the City of Peekskill have announced the permanent protection of a scenic viewshed property in Peekskill, overlooking the Hudson River, Hudson Highlands, and City of Peekskill. Located on Crompond Road, the City prioritized this property for preservation nearly 15 years ago. WLT now holds a conservation easement on the land, which will ensure it remains public open space in perpetuity. The City owns the land and will manage its natural resource and public access plans.
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
Trendy Brooklyn Company Takes Over Kingston’s Vacant IBM Campus
A vacant IBM campus in Kingston now has a new tenant that's transformed the space into a $200 million state-of-the-art production facility. A new factory officially opened this week, marking a major milestone for the Hudson Valley. The Architect's Newspaper reports that Rich Brilliant Willing, known as RBW, has moved its independent lighting design and manufacturing facilities from Brooklyn to Kingston.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Immigrant families scammed out of $5M in fake Bay Ridge condos
More than 20 families who were duped while trying to start a life in Bay Ridge are hopeful that they’ll be able to get restitution after Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that her office will sue the man responsible for selling them non-existent condos in Brooklyn. Xi...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say
The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
Vote 2022: Close friends compete in race for Dutchess County Sheriff's Office
Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati is going against Jillian Hanlon.
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
metroairportnews.com
Breeze Airways Debuts First-Ever Transcon Service from Westchester County Airport
Breeze Airways is adding two new routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN): nonstop to both Los Angeles, CA, and Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, from just $109 and $74 one way, respectively. Just five months after its first flight from HPN, Breeze now flies to nine destinations from the airport, more than any other airline.
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
boropark24.com
Boro Park Young Man Tragically Killed in Rockland County Accident
Tragically, Surly Beck, a Boro Park resident in his 30s, was niftar last night after being involved in a terrible multi-vehicle accident at the crossroads of Ladentown Road and Camp Hill in Pomona while heading home from a simcha. Hatzoloh of Rockland was dispatched to the scene and treated all...
