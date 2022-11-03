Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
California’s Blue City Crime Wave is On the Ballot
Massive spikes in violent and retail crime is one of the most important issues on the ballot this November, and especially in California. Crime is spiking across the state. In Sacramento’s Midtown residential neighborhood, a woman was robbed Thursday. She screamed for help. Neighbors stood and watched. KCRA reported:
californiaglobe.com
Vote Angry – Proudly
The angry voter is good for politicians, but bad for democracy. The angry voter is too stupid to understand the issues and must fall back on blind rage to make a decision. The angry voter is coming from a place of hate, not calm consideration, and is therefore, by definition, their vote should be seen as less valid.
Comments / 1