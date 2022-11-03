Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
The Art of Making Art: Rob Lancaster
In art, “photorealism” refers to painted art that attempts to depict a physical object realistically (e.g., like it is in real life). A “photograph” attempts the same thing using glass and chemicals and/or electronics. By contrast, “abstract art” refers to artworks that deliberately do not depict external reality.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Evanston Township High School diver Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey is heading to state, the only ETHS qualifier this year. This was her first year as a diver. She’s been a gymnast most of her athletic career. She said: “I am really wonderfully surprised. I didn’t expect anything like this, not at all.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of top stories throughout the week
The Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market was gone with the wind Saturday. Or at least, it was the final market of the season, and it was very blustery. In the photo above by the RoundTable’s Susy Schultz, Dimitra Gianes, of Rogers Park, shops for winter squash from Geneva Lakes Produce.
evanstonroundtable.com
Fourth Ward residents weigh in on Masonic Temple project
Some of the challenges of providing 30 apartments in a historic building that is a tight fit on its lot were clear at a recent Fourth Ward discussion of the proposed Masonic Temple project. The adaptive-reuse project was introduced to 25 interested neighbors Thursday, Nov. 3, at a meeting organized...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Animal Shelter gala raises $30,000 for four-legged friends
The Evanston Animal Shelter’s first gala since 2019 raised about $30,000 Saturday evening to pay for medical care and the day-to-day needs of the dogs and cats at the shelter. The event at the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation included a cocktail reception, dinner, host bar and raffle, plus a live...
evanstonroundtable.com
City announces annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients
The Evanston Arts Council has announced this year’s annual Mayor’s Awards for the Arts recipients to be recognized by Mayor Daniel Biss at “A Bright Night for the Arts” on Saturday, November 19, 6 p.m., at Studio5, 1938 Dempster St. After calling for artist and art...
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market ends season with rain, blustery winds
In the last half hour of the last day of the season for the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market, there was driving rain. Adding to the rain were high winds, with some gusts predicted by the National Weather Service to be as much as 65 miles an hour. The High Wind Warning was put into effect shortly before 11 a.m. and not scheduled to end until 7 p.m.
evanstonroundtable.com
Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true
Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
evanstonroundtable.com
Crown Center highlights all it offers in a special day
It is 130,000-square-feet and it has two – yes that’s two – NHL sized ice skating rinks, two full gymnasiums, a library, a 200-meter running track, a dance studio, nine locker rooms, an art room and a child care facility. But that’s not all. Outside there...
evanstonroundtable.com
McGaw YMCA addresses child hunger with year-round food program
Throughout the year, the McGaw YMCA has been working to address hunger in Evanston by ensuring that every child in YMCA programs has access to healthy meals and snacks. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one in four children in the U.S. is currently facing hunger—nearly double what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As individuals and families continue to face the rising cost of food and other expenses, hunger continues to be a substantial challenge in Evanston and across the country. The YMCA is working to fill that gap.
evanstonroundtable.com
At first Youth Town Hall, pleas for action on gun violence
Evanston teens and young adults delivered passionate pleas Nov. 1 for the city to take action against gun violence and systemic racism, as part of the Youth Advisory Committee’s (YAC) first Youth Town Hall. “Listening to youth voices is not something politicians should do,” said Olivia Ohlson, the mayor...
evanstonroundtable.com
Diver Susannah ‘Zuzu’ Bailey is going to state
It was worth the long wait, because Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey claimed the last at-large state qualifying spot in diving when no one at the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional meet bettered her 11-dive score of 384.0 points at the Glenbrook South Sectional. The Evanston senior, who finished seventh at Glenbrook, will...
evanstonroundtable.com
For Junior Wildkits coach, a win is seeing players grow, learn, mature
“That’s all right, keep your eye on the ball,” yells a tall, brawny man wearing an army veteran’s hat as a flock of boys, looking like bobblehead dolls in their helmets, works to hold off Schaumburg’s highly ranked team at the goal line. Evanston native Seth...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 suspensions decline as crisis prevention training increases
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 only handed out one student suspension through Oct. 31 of the new school year, compared with 17 suspensions that occurred during the same time period last year, officials announced at a Curriculum and Policy Committee meeting Monday. Administrators contributed the significant decline to “increased implementation of...
Comments / 0