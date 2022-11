Generally speaking, Texas Tech’s performance in a 73-49 victory over Northwestern State is what we should have expected. The defense, which is this program’s calling card, was there and will be all season. Offensively, there were some problems, but also some good signs. Rebounding was adequate, but nothing more. And this team looks like it could have some depth--maybe more than I had given it credit for.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO