Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will hold an Election Day dinner from 11 a.m. until they are sold out Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall. The menu will include ham and bean soup, cornbread, potato soup, hot dogs, coneys/sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, cole slaw, desserts and drinks. A freewill donation will be accepted.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

It’s that time of year

The Highland House Museum held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its themed Christmas trees and Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop last Friday. Trees in 15 rooms in the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum in Hillsboro have been decorated with items paying tribute to Ohio history, and the Christmas shop is filled with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Indoor Winter craft fair happening this weekend

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ready to start shopping for the holidays? A new indoor craft show is making its way to Cincinnati!. Head on over to the Winter Craft Fair located at EnterTRAINment Junction on Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. This indoor craft show will feature...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. The police department investigated a crash on Harry Sauner Road. Mary Shepard, 77, of Hillsboro, and Barron Singleton, 34, of Dayton, were westbound in vehicles when traffic began to slow. Shepard was unable to stop her vehicle in time and struck the vehicle operated by Barron Singleton causing functional damage to both vehicles. Shepard was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Northwest St. boil alert lifted

The city of Hillsboro announced Monday morning that it has lifted a boil alert for the 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Meeting of land bank provides update on SR 73 barn

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Friday to discuss a barn on S.R. 73 previously put on hold for demolition due to asbestos. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said the land bank bid the barn with a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant,...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Lynchburg-Clay faces CCD in Final Four

Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OSSCA rank. State championship games live on the NFHS Network. No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m. Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium,...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Times Gazette

Whiteoak’s Eyre finishes 5th in state

This has been quite the year for the sophomore from Whiteoak sophomore Landen Eyre, who finished a stellar season Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships with a fifth place finish in Division III. “Eyre came into the season off a phenomenal summer of intense and...
MOWRYSTOWN, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH

