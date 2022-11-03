Read full article on original website
The Sinking Spring Community Church Women in Ministry will hold an Election Day dinner from 11 a.m. until they are sold out Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the fellowship hall. The menu will include ham and bean soup, cornbread, potato soup, hot dogs, coneys/sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, cole slaw, desserts and drinks. A freewill donation will be accepted.
It’s that time of year
The Highland House Museum held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its themed Christmas trees and Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop last Friday. Trees in 15 rooms in the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum in Hillsboro have been decorated with items paying tribute to Ohio history, and the Christmas shop is filled with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.
Indoor Winter craft fair happening this weekend
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ready to start shopping for the holidays? A new indoor craft show is making its way to Cincinnati!. Head on over to the Winter Craft Fair located at EnterTRAINment Junction on Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. This indoor craft show will feature...
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. The police department investigated a crash on Harry Sauner Road. Mary Shepard, 77, of Hillsboro, and Barron Singleton, 34, of Dayton, were westbound in vehicles when traffic began to slow. Shepard was unable to stop her vehicle in time and struck the vehicle operated by Barron Singleton causing functional damage to both vehicles. Shepard was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Northwest St. boil alert lifted
The city of Hillsboro announced Monday morning that it has lifted a boil alert for the 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
Meeting of land bank provides update on SR 73 barn
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Friday to discuss a barn on S.R. 73 previously put on hold for demolition due to asbestos. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said the land bank bid the barn with a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant,...
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022 Christmas season
The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
Do some authentic German holiday shopping at Christkindlmarkt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend you can kick off your Christmas with some German flair. The Germania Society's Christkindlmarkt is Nov. 4-6 in Colerain Township.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Lynchburg-Clay faces CCD in Final Four
Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OSSCA rank. State championship games live on the NFHS Network. No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m. Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium,...
Whiteoak’s Eyre finishes 5th in state
This has been quite the year for the sophomore from Whiteoak sophomore Landen Eyre, who finished a stellar season Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships with a fifth place finish in Division III. “Eyre came into the season off a phenomenal summer of intense and...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in Hamilton
HAMILTON — Meat-eaters in Butler County have another place to get their steaks and pork. Special T Meats opened in May in Hamilton and is owned and operated by father-son team Chuck and Jeremy Toulouse. “We’ve talked about doing this for 30 years, and just over the last two...
