Allegheny County, PA

PennDOT looking to hire 700 temporary workers for winter season

By Christopher DeRose
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PennDOT preparing for winter 01:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's November and before you know it, the snow will be flying. When it does, PennDOT wants you to be prepared.

The District 11 office, which covers roads in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, held their annual winter weather preparations news conference Thursday.

Being safe on the roads this winter can be easy with simple preparations like checking weather conditions, making sure your vehicle has the proper maintenance, putting on your snow tires and having a survival kit in your car in case you get stuck

"You want to make sure you are tailoring your kit to your specific needs," Yasmeen Manyisha, PennDOT's safety press officer, said. "So, if you take medication, you might want to have a set of extra medication in your kit. If you have small children, make sure you have extra diapers."

And, if you're looking for a winter job, PennDot is hiring nearly 700 temporary workers statewide to be equipment operators.

"In Allegheny County, we are about 15 operators short," Ben DeVore, PennDOT's Allegheny County manager, said. "We are in the mist of filling those right now, so probably only be down to a handful off operators that really are vacancies, so we will be in pretty good shape Allegheny wise, but we still are looking for folks."

If you or someone you know is interested, click here .

For PennDOT's winter weather resources, visit this link .

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT opens voting for Paint the Plow program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PennDOT's District 11 is gearing up for the winter season by opening voting for its Paint the Plow program!High school students from Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties decorated 11 plows based on the statewide theme of "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice."Students from Beaver Falls, East Allegheny, Freedom Area, Hopewell, Montour, Neshannock, New Brighton, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shenango, Upper St. Clair, and Woodland Hills high schools participated.Now it's your turn to vote on your favorite. Click here to get a look at the entries and vote for your favorite.You can cast your vote for the Fan Favorite through Sunday, Nov. 13.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT helping get motorists prepared for the upcoming winter weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It might not feel like it this weekend but winter is coming. PennDOT is getting ready for what is ahead and they're making sure that you're prepared as well. They're reminding drivers to check road conditions before heading out, especially on days with severe weather. It's also recommended that motorists keep a "Snow Emergency Kit" in their car in case they get stuck. It should include things like road flares, jumper cables, a flashlight, bottled water, and a blanket. Meanwhile, PennDOT said it's hiring nearly 700 seasonal equipment operators statewide. There are still some positions available locally. "In Allegheny County, we are about 15 operators short," said Ben DeVor, Allegheny Manager for PennDOT. "We are in the midst of filling those right now, so probably only be down to a handful of operators that really are vacancies, so we will be in pretty good shape Allegheny-wise, but we still are looking for folks."If you or someone you know is interested in working in one of those positions this winter, you can find those job postings and others at this link.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Pittsburgh sees warmest first week of November since 1977

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh is currently enjoying a string of pleasant weather, but some cooler air will return Tuesday morning when the polls open on Election Day.Alert: None.Aware: Chillier the next few nights in the 30s! Bigger cool down next weekend.Beautiful sunshine and highs in the 60s will rule the day across the tri-state area with highs still nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal though 10 degrees cooler than yesterday!Lows the next few nights will be chillier in the 30s with clear skies and comfortable, seasonable highs in the mid to upper 50s for Election Day tomorrow. We saw the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA 2022-23 Winter Weather Forecast: How cold and how much snow?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- You might not want to think about it just yet, but at some point in the not-too-distant future, we're all going to have to be honest with ourselves and admit that winter is coming.So what kind of a winter is in store this year? The entire KDKA-TV First Alert Weather Team has been hard at work on our annual Winter Weather Forecast.But before we get into this year, let's talk about last year. For the season, we forecasted 46 inches of snow. The actual was 44.8 inches. So we were only 1.2 inches off. It looks like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and sixties throughout the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We just missed tying a record high by one degree in Pittsburgh for the second day in a row.Aware: Mild temps until Saturday.Alert: None.Today's high hit 74 while the record still stands at 75. Morgantown and Wheeling both tied record highs today. This is the last of the 70s for a while as cooler air will filter in through the day tomorrow under sunny skies leaving us with highs still in the mid-60s.Election Day will be a bit cooler still with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s under sunny skies. We bounce back to the 60s for a couple of days before a pretty strong cold front brings an end to the warmth with highs Saturday struggling to hit 50 and some showers arriving Friday night into Saturday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosStay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County warns over 1,000 mail-in ballots at risk of not being counted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 1,000 ballots in Allegheny County are at risk of not counting because they are not properly dated, Allegheny County officials said.The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says mail-in ballots with dates of Sept. 19 through Nov. 8 are properly dated. Absentee ballots with dates of Aug. 30 through Nov. 8 are properly dated.The rest won't be counted unless they are changed.Because there is not enough time to notify impacted voters by letter, the Allegheny County Elections Division has compiled two lists of voters. One list is voters who declarations envelopes were returned with no date. The other...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

High voter turnout expected Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 100 people traveled to downtown Pittsburgh Monday to cure their ballots by either putting a date on their ballots or fixing an incorrect date on the outer envelopes. The crew directing traffic along Ross Street told KDKA-TV if Monday is any indication for Election Day, we're going to see a lot of people getting out to vote."I voted today, I think it's important to do our civic duty," said voter Calvin Moore.We're Steelers and Eagles fans, but we all have one thing in common this Election Day: Pennsylvanians will determine the fate of the Senate."We all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers close out the weekend on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered rain showers will last through the first part of today. Nothing severe is expected, and only light to moderate showers which will dampen leaves on the ground so be careful. It won't be the best day to clean up outside.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosOur highs today will still be above normal by nearly 15 degrees or more with highs in the low 70s. Even though it's going to be warm, it won't be record-breaking (but close). We dry out Monday with sunny skies through Thursday with highs back closer to average in the low 60s. The next chance for rain showers will be on Friday with some scattered showers.  Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County looking to hire winter workers at multiple parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County is now hiring winter workers at North, South, and Boyce parks! They're looking for cashiers, concession workers, lift operators, and ski school instructors. The pay ranges anywhere from $12-$16 an hour. Candidates and interested parties can apply online and will have to pass a background check. You can apply on the county website at this link.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today

CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
CABOT, PA
