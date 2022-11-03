Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Girls United Summit Amplifies The Importance Of Conversations Surrounding Reproductive Rights
GU Summit 2022 bridges the gap between generations to fight for change. Gen Alpha and Gen Z’ers have been highly vocal about the state of our world, and with social media, the need to amplify Black voices is at an all-time high. At this year’s GU Summit, the conversations around being woke beyond performative activism and facilitating conversation around what amplification looks like on all mediums. Gen-Z activists are trying to find the best practices that help them do more than manage their stress and frustrations, and they are trying to change things and make those frustrations heard. Social media has become a massive part of how Gen Z’ers use their voices and spotlight underrepresented communities and advocate for themselves.
Essence
Turn Your Sound On: Rubi Rose Is Hitting The 2022 Girls United Summit Stage
The seductive femcee is coming to celebrate women and girls at the 3rd annual summit. This year’s Girls United Summit is full of surprises, and what better surprise than our first performer? Introducing none other than the incomparable Rubi Rose. The 25-year-old rapper and model will take center stage...
Essence
ICYMI: Oprah Ditches Dr. Oz, A Racist 'Sista Girl' Puppet And More
Oprah isn’t voting for Dr. Oz, a Black figure skater makes history, Ice-T has been on tv forever, a racist puppet, and more news YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED. Usually, the day after Halloween is a celebratory time as we’re all gearing up for the holiday season. We anticipate the spooky season smoothly transitioning into Mariah Carey-Christmas season. Instead, many of us woke up to news of one-third of the biggest rap groups in history’s murder. Not even two months after rapper PNB Rock was gunned down, Migos’ Takeoff was fatally shot at a private party. While speculation of who is to blame consumes the internet, we send our condolences and prayers to Quavo, Offset, and the rest of Takeoff’s family and friends.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Essence
Tabitha Brown Is Nominated For Two Emmys And Her Reaction Is Unmatched
Also known as ‘Tab’, the actress and vegan cook gave fans the feels after announcing her double nomination. Tabitha Brown launched a children’s web series called ‘Tab Time” in December 2021 and it’s nominated for two Emmys, almost a year after its release. The vegan foodie, actress, and mother couldn’t hold back the tears and shared her reaction video with fans.
Essence
WATCH | If Not For My Girls: Respect, Relationships, and Real Life
Coca-Cola and ESSENCE are back for a fourth and so fabulous season of If Not For My Girls featuring our new cast and the Best Coke Ever; Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The season’s cast is taking the entertainment world by storm. Paige Hurd, Ryan Destiny, and Justine Skye take to Santa Monica, CA for some beach-side bonding. And they don’t take long to start speaking their truth about friendships and sisterhood, romance and relationships, and the importance of setting boundaries.
Essence
Star Gazing: Angela Bassett Stuns In NYC
See her most glamorous snaps, plus more star sightings from the first week of November. Angela Bassett was the toast of New York this week, as she stopped by the city that never sleeps for a brief promo run. The legendary star was a vision as she was spotted several...
Essence
Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023
“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
Essence
Lala Milan Launches New Feminine Product Vagitaminz
The serial entrepreneur and comedian is giving women a natural solution for yeast infections, BV, and other types of vaginal discomfort. Comedian, social media influencer and entrepreneur Lala Milan made her debut with funny videos but has since expanded into other areas. One of her latest ventures is a feminine wellness product Vagitaminz, a natural remedy for women struggling with yeast infections. 75% of women have at least one in their lifetime, so it is a condition that’s quite common.
Essence
Face Forward & Unstoppable
When you face the world, all you want is to be seen as the unstoppable force you really are. But even the most confident of us need an extra boost sometimes. Never fear, we’ve got your boost right here—Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place makeup. As Black...
Comments / 0