The only loyalty people truly have is to themselves! Stop foolishly fooling yourselves thinking ya so called ride or die day one's have y'all's back because they don't! Folks can't even be honest with themselves how you think they being honest with you or have your best interest in mind when they don't even have their own best interest as a priority! Y'all best hurry up and realize that self preservation is the key to life! Only one man ever gave his life for everyone on this earth including the people who had him k!lled, hung on a cross, put a crown of thorns on his head and pierced him in his side and placed his body in a tomb but his sacrifice of his life gave him a life to live for eternity living in peace with no more of these earthly problems FOREVER. That being said NOT none of the people we know can ever do that or ever will!

abc57.com

One victim in shooting at Concord Mall

ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on Dunham Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Sunday night shooting injures one in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials say that one man was shot on 1200 Dunham Street Sunday night around 9:45 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. The victim is currently in the hospital. Police have provided no further details as to whether a suspect has been identified or caught.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Police: South Bend man found safe

UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Male shot at Concord Mall during apparent fight

Police were called to Concord Mall on the report of shots fired. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The report was called in as a fight, in which shots were fired at the Level Up fashion store. Shortly after the shooting, the victim, identified only...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying

(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two are injured after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Christian Hartpence, was with four others in a Pontiac Grand Prix west on County Road 38, near County Road 17 around 3:07 a.m.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police searching for suspect in stabbing at McDonald's in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. - Police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday. On Monday, officers with the Warsaw Police Department were initially called to the Kosciusko Cunty Justice Building for reports of a stabbing. On the way, officers were told the stabbing...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Non-life-threatening injuries in Concord Mall shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — We have just confirmed a man treated for a gunshot at Goshen Hospital is the victim of today's Concord Mall shooting. Elkhart Police say the incident happened around 2:30 on Monday. Elkhart Police tell WSBT they believe the Concord Mall shooting was an isolated incident.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Arrest in Mailbox Collisions

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest for impaired driving was made after three mailboxes were struck outside La Porte over the weekend. According to La Porte County Police, the mailboxes were in the 1000 block of W. Severs Road. After the collisions, the vehicle entered a ditch, but the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River

(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash

A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Possible Connection with B-Dubs Burglary

(La Porte, IN) - A burglary last month at Buffalo Wild Wings in La Porte could be linked to similar break-ins in the area. Police said two suspects in dark clothing were involved in a burglary at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond on October 17. According to Hammond Police,...
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
WGN News

2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
HOBART, IN

