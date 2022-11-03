The only loyalty people truly have is to themselves! Stop foolishly fooling yourselves thinking ya so called ride or die day one's have y'all's back because they don't! Folks can't even be honest with themselves how you think they being honest with you or have your best interest in mind when they don't even have their own best interest as a priority! Y'all best hurry up and realize that self preservation is the key to life! Only one man ever gave his life for everyone on this earth including the people who had him k!lled, hung on a cross, put a crown of thorns on his head and pierced him in his side and placed his body in a tomb but his sacrifice of his life gave him a life to live for eternity living in peace with no more of these earthly problems FOREVER. That being said NOT none of the people we know can ever do that or ever will!
