ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vermont man convicted of murder in wife's cleaver killing

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. — (AP) — A Vermont man charged with killing his wife with a meat cleaver and injuring his mother-in-law five years ago was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

The jury convicted Aita Gurung of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Yogeswari Khadka, 32, in Burlington, and attempted second-degree murder in the attack on his mother-in-law in October of 2017, according to the attorney general's office.

Gurung was originally charged with murder in his wife's death, but the charges were dropped in 2019 by the county prosecutor, who said evidence showed he was legally insane at the time. Then-Attorney General T.J. Donovan refiled the charges months later after Republican Gov. Phil Scott asked him to review the case. Donovan said he wanted to restore public trust and that the issue of insanity should be decided by a jury.

“The Attorney General’s Office has always believed that this matter — the tragic death of Yogeswari Khadka and the near-fatal attack on Tulasa Rimal — deserved to be heard in a court of law and required a response from our justice system,” said current Attorney General Susanne Young in a statement on Thursday.

Police allege that in October 2017 Gurung attacked and killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law hours after he had sought mental health treatment at a local hospital.

The court on Thursday ordered Gurung to continue to be hospitalized in a mental health facility pending a hearing on that status, according to the attorney general's office. An email was sent to Gurung's public defender seeking comment.

Scott said afterward that the conviction showed the justice system had worked.

“The primary responsibility of any government is public safety," he said in a statement. “And that means we cannot allow violent criminals to potentially walk free. This case –- and the victims –- deserved their day in court. Justice was served."

____

This story has been corrected to reflect that Gurung was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, not attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON — (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office

PHOENIX — (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KRMG

Man gets 10 years of probation for tampering with food items in Arizona stores

PHOENIX — A man convicted of adding harmful chemicals to food at several Arizona retail stores four years ago was sentenced to 10 years of probation, prosecutors said. David Clare Lohr, 52, was sentenced on Oct. 27, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He received seven years of supervised probation on one count of criminal damage, and three years of probation on two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, the release stated.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

PHOENIX — (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Three races among Pennsylvania's congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year as voters decide whether to shift majority control in the U.S. House from Democrats to Republicans. Pennsylvania's delegation has been redistricted twice in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Dr. Frank Annie sees desperation in his hospital, where 30- and 40-year-olds come in with organ failure after injecting opioids with dirty needles. Joe Solomon finds it in the faces of those who line up in the church gyms and parking lots where he passes out overdose reversal drugs. Sheena Griffith encounters it on the streets she navigates with a car packed with HIV test kits and disinfectant for sanitizing syringes.
CHARLESTON, WV
KRMG

How crime came to haunt the Democrats

With Election Day looming, Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Manhattan last Thursday for a campaign stop few Democrats would have thought necessary over the summer, as Kathy Hochul, the incumbent governor of New York, opened a commanding lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin. In a season full of political uncertainties, at least her tenure in the governor's mansion in Albany seemed secure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a "big announcement" next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
VANDALIA, OH
KRMG

Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won't really start to see...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
102K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy