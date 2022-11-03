ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

One blown call cost the Titans more than just the game vs the Chiefs

With the help of one of the worst calls of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) managed to outlast the Tennessee Titans (5-3) by the score of 20-17 in a thrilling overtime showdown. It’s been a brutal season for NFL officiating crews. They’ve come under fire for blowing roughing...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Broncos can’t catch a break even on their bye week

The Denver Broncos might be turning things around after their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Not only that, but they were able to get the huge win, and then enter the bye week, which is something they needed desperately. While things looked to be heading back in the...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get two big wins even with the loss to Georgia

The Tennessee Vols lost 27-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, ending UT’s eight-game winning streak. Tennessee’s SEC East division title hopes are on life support at this point. The Bulldogs would have to lose to Mississippi State and Kentucky for the Vols to have a shot at winning the SEC East.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Davante Adams takes a shot at the Raiders’ coaching staff

The Las Vegas Raiders’ ship is sinking. The offense is incredibly inconsistent, and the defense cannot get stops. Las Vegas is struggling in every facet when it means the most. Star wide receiver Davante Adams had an awesome first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars today. He recorded nine receptions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Despite the loss, the Titans proved themselves in Kansas City

Despite a hard to swallow, 20-17 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) proved a lot of people wrong on Sunday Night. In a game where the Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, traveling on the road, and battling the best quarterback in football, Tennessee still managed to take things down to the wire.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One Bears player admits to an uncomfortable truth after loss to Dolphins

For all of the progress the Chicago Bears have shown on offense, one player isn’t satisfied with the unit’s improvement. Bears tight end Cole Kmet has blossomed into a legitimate red zone threat this season. Kmet finished the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins with five catches for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
CHICAGO, IL

