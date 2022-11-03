Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
atozsports.com
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis proved 2 really important things in Chiefs loss
KANSAS CITY, Mo. − Even as the Tennessee Titans offense sputtered and stalled throughout the second half of Sunday night's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it never felt like rookie quarterback Malik Willis was the problem. The Titans (5-3) lost a 20-17 slugfest against the Chiefs (6-2)...
atozsports.com
One blown call cost the Titans more than just the game vs the Chiefs
With the help of one of the worst calls of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) managed to outlast the Tennessee Titans (5-3) by the score of 20-17 in a thrilling overtime showdown. It’s been a brutal season for NFL officiating crews. They’ve come under fire for blowing roughing...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player makes admission after loss to Georgia that won’t be all that surprising
There was a lot of talk this week about the atmosphere that the Tennessee Vols would face in Sanford Stadium against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Numerous former Vols — including former UT quarterbacks Erik Ainge and Josh Dobbs — talked this week about Sanford Stadium not being an intimidating atmosphere.
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
atozsports.com
The problem with the Green Bay Packers is now painfully obvious
The Green Bay Packers are done. After a brutal 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, there’s no doubt that Green Bay won’t be making the playoffs this season. Sunday was a must-win game for the Packers and they failed. Detroit had not given up fewer than 24 points...
atozsports.com
Here’s what Tennessee needs to happen to guarantee a spot in College Football Playoff
The Tennessee Vols‘ first week as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t go very well. Tennessee lost 27-13 to Georgia in Athens in a game that was never really close. As a result, the Vols fell to No. 5 in the latest AP...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ Pro Bowler reveals Titans’ superstar gave him inside information before the game
The Kansas City Chiefs walked out of Arrowhead Stadium at 6-2 on Sunday night, while the Tennessee Titans fell to 5-3 on the year. This game was one of the uglier wins you will see from this team, but it was a win, nonetheless. One of the biggest questions going...
atozsports.com
Broncos can’t catch a break even on their bye week
The Denver Broncos might be turning things around after their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Not only that, but they were able to get the huge win, and then enter the bye week, which is something they needed desperately. While things looked to be heading back in the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get two big wins even with the loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Vols lost 27-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, ending UT’s eight-game winning streak. Tennessee’s SEC East division title hopes are on life support at this point. The Bulldogs would have to lose to Mississippi State and Kentucky for the Vols to have a shot at winning the SEC East.
atozsports.com
Watch: ESPN College GameDay host angers Georgia fans before matchup against Tennessee
ESPN College GameDay host Pat McAfee probably won’t have any Georgia fans offering to buy his dinner this weekend. That’s because McAfee picked the Tennesese Vols to beat the Bulldogs on Saturday. And it’s not just that he picked Tennessee, it’s the way he picked the Vols....
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans loss against Kansas City Chiefs exposes serious trade deadline error
KANSAS CITY — The Tennessee Titans (5-3) once again had no business playing the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) as close as they did in a 20-17 overtime loss. They did it anyway with a rookie back-up quarterback and an exhaustive defensive effort that left everything they had on the field.
atozsports.com
Davante Adams takes a shot at the Raiders’ coaching staff
The Las Vegas Raiders’ ship is sinking. The offense is incredibly inconsistent, and the defense cannot get stops. Las Vegas is struggling in every facet when it means the most. Star wide receiver Davante Adams had an awesome first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars today. He recorded nine receptions...
atozsports.com
Who the College GameDay crew picked to win the Tennessee Vols vs Georgia Bulldogs game
The matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Athens will have massive implications on how the College Football Playoff looks later this season. Whichever team wins this game will likely win the SEC East and secure a spot in the playoff. The loser will have...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
atozsports.com
Despite the loss, the Titans proved themselves in Kansas City
Despite a hard to swallow, 20-17 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) proved a lot of people wrong on Sunday Night. In a game where the Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, traveling on the road, and battling the best quarterback in football, Tennessee still managed to take things down to the wire.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans should hear what Kirby Smart said about UT football after Georgia’s win
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs and it resulted in a 27-13 loss for UT. Thanks to the win, the Bulldogs now have what essentially amounts to a two-game lead in the SEC East. Despite Georgia’s convincing win against the...
atozsports.com
One Bears player admits to an uncomfortable truth after loss to Dolphins
For all of the progress the Chicago Bears have shown on offense, one player isn’t satisfied with the unit’s improvement. Bears tight end Cole Kmet has blossomed into a legitimate red zone threat this season. Kmet finished the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins with five catches for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
