industrytoday.com
Working with Group Purchasing Organizations
Set yourself up with the data necessary to validate GPO invoices and ensure you are not overcharged. Supply chain issues are getting increasingly complex. Not only because of the everyday complications—freight, supply, customs, etc.—but because of the number of players in the field. More and more, particularly in fields like foodservice and healthcare, purchasing is being run through a third-party intermediary known as a “Group Purchasing Organization,” or a “GPO.”
How Hands-Free Software Works in Plant Operations Now
Manufacturers can enhance plant performance and quality by empowering employees with wearable technologies backed by digital solutions. Until recently, employees at SANY America’s Peachtree City, Georgia facility relied on a long, step-by-step system of retrieving, printing, filling out, and submitting a long series of paper forms as they inspected their excavators. The process entailed travel and tedium: walking back and forth across the floor with paperwork, filling out forms and entering data by hand, painstakingly copying photos and diagrams one-by-one, and manually updating charts.
Chain.io VP Recognized as a Leading Woman in Logistics
PHILADELPHIA — Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Christa Hinkel, Vice President of Customer Success, has been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
